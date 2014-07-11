StyleCaster
Rhapsody in Blue: A Fashion Editorial

by
StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

This week, we explore Brooklyn with photographer Sarra Fleur Abou-El-Haj, who brings a hint of romance to our summer denim.  Whether it’s in the form of a vintage-inspired skirt, a shirt tied at the waist, or even a cap, she knows us that there’s more than just one way to incorporate a moody blue into your summer wardrobe.

Photographer: Sarra Fleur Abou-El-Haj
Stylist: Yael Gitai
Hair: Eloise Cheung @ Walter Schupfer
Makeup: Shawnelle Prestidge @ Ray Brown
Models: Anna Iaryn @ New York Models & Chloe Wheatcroft @ Muse Models
Photo Assistant: Will Wang
Special Thanks to Shio Studio

Left: Jacket & shorts, Barbara Bui; sandals, Maria Cornejo; hat, Max Mara; purse, Elizabeth and James.  Right; Top, Alexander Wang; shorts, Dsquared; sandals, APC; hat, Reiss

Left: Dress, Cynthia Rowley; jacket, J Brand; shoes, Cynthia Rowley; sunglasses, Tom Ford. Right: Top, APC, pants, Maria Cornejo; shoes, Cynthia Rowley; hat, Eugenia Kim; bag, Zero by Maria Cornejo.

Left: Wetsuit, Cynthia Rowley; jacket, Levi's; sunglasses, Miu Miu. Right: top, Elizabeth and James; skirt, Topshop; hat, Eugenia Kim.

Left: Shirt, APC; overalls, BDG; shoes, APC; cap, Biltmore for Madewell. Right: Suit, Marc by Marc Jacobs; shirt, Armani Exchange; shoes, Cynthia Rowley.

Left: Jacket, Barbara Bui; hat, Max Mara. Right: top, Alexander Wang; hat, Reiss.

Left: Vest, Maria Cornejo; jeans, Topshop; shoes, Cynthia Rowley; belt, stylist's own. Right: jeans & top, Topshop; backpack, Elizabeth and James; shoes, APC Tango Leike; sunglasses, Elizabeth and James.

Left: Blouse and skirt, APC; hat, The Kooples. Right: dress, Cushnie Et Ochs; jacket, Topshop.

