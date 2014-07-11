Rhapsody in Blue: A Fashion Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

This week, we explore Brooklyn with photographer Sarra Fleur Abou-El-Haj, who brings a hint of romance to our summer denim. Whether it’s in the form of a vintage-inspired skirt, a shirt tied at the waist, or even a cap, she knows us that there’s more than just one way to incorporate a moody blue into your summer wardrobe.

Photographer: Sarra Fleur Abou-El-Haj

Stylist: Yael Gitai

Hair: Eloise Cheung @ Walter Schupfer

Makeup: Shawnelle Prestidge @ Ray Brown

Models: Anna Iaryn @ New York Models & Chloe Wheatcroft @ Muse Models

Photo Assistant: Will Wang

Special Thanks to Shio Studio