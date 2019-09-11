7 Blowjob Positions That Go Way Beyond the Obvious

Scroll To See More Images

Say what you will about blowjobs, but they’re actually kind of incredible. Few other experiences involve you fully giving your attention to your partner—focusing solely on them, their pleasure and their desires. In a world where so much of our quality time is tempered by screens and notifications, there’s something really beautiful about cutting out the noise and carving out time to deeply, intimately connect. (Thankfully, there are plenty of blowjob positions at the ready to help you do just that.)

One could, of course, make the argument that other sexual acts—more reciprocal sexual acts—afford this same kind of focused connection. They’re not wrong, and I’m well aware of the political connotations associated with the whole getting-on-your-knees-and-having-your-partner’s-member-shoved-into-your-mouth thing. But I think there’s something particularly special about the way that oral sex directs your attention from two to one; oral sex invites you to spend some time being absolutely giving and loving to your partner, a thing many of us could likely stand to do a little more of. It’s also worth mentioning that there are plenty of blowjob positions that don’t at all involve you on your knees—there are plenty of ways for you to focus on your partner’s pleasure without doing anything you find disempowering, demoralizing or simply physically uncomfortable.

Blowjobs aren’t simply a matter of kneeling and taking it. They’re an expression of a very real, very pure kind of love. A generous love. An unselfish love. A thoughtful, focused, attentive love. And there are plenty of blowjob positions that encompass this side of the endeavor—rather than the uncomfortably aggressive, porn-y one.

1. The Grab

Though the Grab still involves some serious kneeling, the wrap-around embrace (and the between-legs position) leaves it feeling more sweet than anything else. It’s basically a hug/blowjob hybrid—perhaps the most romantic take on the kneeling blowjob you’ll find.

2. The Reclined Blowjob

Not only does the Reclined Blowjob feel far less imposing than the traditional standing one, but it also gives your partner the opportunity to kick back and relax—which can really only be described as a good thing. Plus, since they’re in chill mode, you can take total control over the depth and pace of the blowjob.

3. Sideways 69

Fans of reciprocity will surely appreciate this comfier take on 69. Instead of one person literally lying on top of the other, both partners lie on their sides. Relaxation abounds—and stimulation does, too.

4. Face-First and Flat

The Face-First and Flat is great, because it prioritizes the comfort of you and your partner—enabling you both to lie down. From here, your partner can relax, and you can explore things at a pace and depth that works for you. If you’d rather them assume some control, they can always step in as a power bottom and thrust from below—but that’s totally your call.

5. Front and Center

“Sit on my face” doesn’t come with a built-in gender breakdown. If you’re a fan of receiving oral from that position, experiment with giving it from there, instead. This position is decidedly more aggressive than some of the others in this list—but there’s nothing wrong with that, so long as it’s consensual.

6. The Lean Back

Want to try a standing blowjob, but don’t care to kneel? Sit down and lean back, instead. This one will definitely require some finessing, depending on your and your partner’s heights—but if you’re intrigued, it’s definitely worth experimenting with.

7. The Tilt

Why not kick back and relax while your partner stands behind you? (If they don’t want to lie down, that’s their prerogative.) Though this position seems like it would put the power in your partner’s hands, you can absolutely ask them to stand still and do all the work while lying down. And if you’d rather them take control, again, there’s nothing wrong with that.