10 Easy Tips for Giving the Best Blow Job Ever, According to an Adult Film Star

Let’s be honest: Even if you consider yourself a blow-job aficionado, there may be some techniques you haven’t tried or ways to mix it up down there that are low-effort for you, with major pleasure payoff for him. Whether you love giving head or it’s your last resort in bed, these tricks will make it a better experience for both of you.

Below, 10 of my top tips for giving the BEST BJ of all time. 😝

Have Fun

Probably the most important thing is to be enthusiastic. Be into it. Even though it’s called a blow job (and may require some skills and effort), remember that it’s not actually a job OR a chore—and if it feels like one, you probably shouldn’t be doing it!

Tease Him

Seduce! Women tell their partners not to go directly for the clit and to instead build up anticipation—let’s do that for cocks too! Explore everywhere when you’re down there, not just his actual penis.

Come Prepared

Keep a hair tie around your wrist just for this occasion. Not only will it keep your hair out of the way, but it’s great for the next tip….

Make Eye Contact

It might feel a bit awkward or too intense at first, but try it—it adds a whole extra layer of anticipation and sexiness. Watch your partner watching you. Mirrors are also awesome for this and provide a bit of a buffer.

Keep It Wet

REALLY wet. I personally like to add a tasty treat by incorporating flavored, edible lube in flavors such as Salted Caramel, Mocha Java, Candy Apple, and more. Pro tip: They’re sweetened with stevia, which stimulates saliva production. You’re welcome.

Read His Body Language

Everyone is different. Often, a man’s preference is established through masturbation and repetition. Some have a sensitive head, shaft, balls. They may not tell you with words, but they’ll always show you.

Don’t Forget the Balls

This is also a personal preference thing, but please explore your options, since many men love having their scrotum licked and tickled.

Mix It Up

Variety is important. You can start with some serious tongue action, flicking the head, and then lick your way down the shaft. Then move onto using your hands. Then suck gently. Then go back to using your hands—this keeps it exciting and him anticipating your next move.

Attend to His Anus

Anal play is something many enjoy. Even if it’s not penetrative, your partner might enjoy some touching or tonguing. Do unto them as you would have them do to you: Ask permission, start slowly, and use lots of lube—that’s always the golden rule of any anal play.

Finish Strong

For the grand finale, you have many options. Facials—when he comes on your face—are the norm in porn, but do what feels comfortable for you. Many love the visual, and this can be achieved by having your partner come on any part of your body—breasts, cheek, chin, or you can even give him an amazing hand-job finish.