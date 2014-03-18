The 5 Brands Bloomingdale’s Fashion Director Is Obsessed With Right Now

Shopping can be hard, okay? We don’t want to complain too much about an activity that, really, can be a ton of fun—but for stylish women who live in the real world, where things like budgets are always a factor, it can be a real challenge to find pieces that satisfy your craving for high fashion without totally breaking the bank. Enter Brooke Jaffe.

The current women’s ready-to-wear fashion director at Bloomingdale’s, who cut her sartorial teeth at magazines like InStyle and Vogue, knows better than anyone how to put together a successful and stylish shopping trip on a somewhat limited budget.

When we spotted her at Bloomie’s launch party for their Spring design collaboration The Collective—a special project that involves 21 major designers, including some of Jaffe’s current obsessions, like Mara Hoffman, Torn by Ronny Kobo, and Clover Canyon, curating their best pieces for the Spring season—she broke down her list of the most stylish brands for us, including tips on how to wear their pieces on a day-to-day basis.

1. Theory

“Theory is a great place to find dresses for work that can take you from the desk to dinner,” Brooke tells StyleCaster. “I often dress up my work dresses with costume jewelry, like a statement necklace. Whenever I’m shopping at Bloomingdale’s, I always walk through the costume jewelry department.”

Price range: $65 to $1,200

2. Alice + Olivia

“I think Alice + Olivia make great work essentials that people don’t necessarily know about.”

Price range: $90 to $900

3. Joie

“Joie makes beautiful tops to layer under blazers that give you an instant freshness.”

Price range: $28 to $930

4. Rebecca Taylor and 5. Nanette Lepore

“Rebecca Taylor and Nanette Lepore are also go-to brands for me to stay elegant and sophisticated.”

Price range, Rebecca Taylor: $118 to $795

Price range, Nanette Lepore: $34 to $598