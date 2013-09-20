Bloomingdale’s Puts Massive Black Tags on Clothes To Prevent Shopping Fraud

Nearly everyone knows someone who’s done it: kept the tags on something they bought at a store, then returned it after one day of wear. Whether you’re a starving student or just plain fickle, the wear-once-then-return-it gravy train may be coming to an end, at least when it comes to one major retailer: Bloomingdale’s.

Bloomingdale’s has started installing a bulky black tag on the front of garments that cost $150 or more, deeming those garments inadmissible for return if the tag has been removed. Their reasoning for this drastic step? Research conducted by the National Retail Federation shows that so-called “wardrobing” cost the industry $8.8 billion in 2012 alone, and a whopping 65% of consumers confess that they have, at one time or another, committed the act.

So what do all we potential fraud-ers have to gain from the Bloomingdale’s non-“wardrobing” policy? We can all expect to buy clothes that have definitely never been worn. So that’s good news!