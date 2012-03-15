5 for 5: Dressing Up Our Favorite Spring Denim With Bloomingdale’s

Brights, bold prints and flowers — our love for denim (especially from faves like DL 1961 and J Brand) knows no boundaries — literally! With so many cool and colorful options, it’s easy to see why some of our fave fashion bloggers couldn’t resist the opportunity to play dress up in our studio with one very chill model and oodles and oodles of stylish options from our friends at Bloomingdale’s. From sexy tops and tanks to skinny jeans that pop with color, the biggest challenge these ladies faced was narrowing down their choices to just ONE look apiece.

Thankfully, we all managed to agree on five dynamite denim styles that reflect the carefree abandon spring offers. And while some trends can be a little intimidating at first, these outfits are an easy breezy way to amp up your wardrobe AND try out new patterns and colors in the process. (In fact, you can even take it a step further and check out Bloomingdale’s new Denim Seeker for help on finding your perfect fit for spring.)

In the meantime, take a moment to explore some of this season’s hottest denim trends in the slideshow above. And with stylish bloggers like these, you just KNOW this is one spring fling you’ll definitely fall in love with.