Bloom + Grace: A Jewelry Brand That Funds Childhood Vaccinations With Every Piece Sold

As ladies, we already know that there are few things in life more delightful than getting a new piece of jewelry. But brand new site Bloom + Grace has managed to find at least one: beautiful jewelry that raises money for a very, very good cause. Each completely handmade piece goes toward vaccinating anywhere from three to 12 children in developing countries.

“The biggest inspiration was when I was in South Sudan and I found these people in the middle of the country out in the field, taking bullet casings from the war, melting them and repurposing them as bangles,” the site’s founder, Dani Lachowicz, tells StyleCaster. “They turned something that stems from violence into something beautiful.”

Dani spent years working in Africa doing humanitarian aide in places like Kenya, Senegal, South Sudan, and Cambodia, and wanted to give average Janes stateside a way to feel like they were truly, directly helping a worthwhile cause. She had always had a natural affinity for jewelry, so the choice seemed clear.

“I’ve always been passionate about children’s health, so I knew I wanted to be in that area. I think education is so important, but you have to make it past your first five years,” Dani explains. “Each piece provides funding to vaccinating a certain number of children; and each piece comes with a small, numbered tag that tells you how many children that piece of jewelry saved, so you know what you did and you can be proud of it.”

How It Works: Dani partnered with the United Nations’ Shot at Life program, which funds global vaccination for children everywhere. “I’m a big believer that when you purchase something, you should know directly where that money is going,” Dani says. “I like that quantifiable charity. That was always something I wanted to do.”

The jewelry on Bloom + Grace is all entirely handmade by artisans in Thailand and South Africa, and ranges in price from $45 to $180. The lower price points provide vaccinations for three to six children, and the upper ranges vaccinate nine to 12.

And, of course, we would be remiss if we didn’t also point out that the jewelry is all incredibly well-made and, yes, stylish.

Bonus Charity: In addition to raising money directly for childhood vaccinations, Bloom + Grace also employs designers and entrepreneurs globally who, otherwise, might not have an outlet for their wares.

“That’s something that I take a lot of pride in,” Dani says. “I’m very proud to be part of that from the beginning. As I expand to other countries, I do want to emphasize the stories of people, I do want that to be a really important part of my business. I want to try to make a difference in as many people’s lives as possible.”

The Name: The site’s name Bloom + Grace, came from one straightforward and relatively simple idea: “It came from the idea that we’re giving children the opportunity to bloom through the grace of our customers,” Dani says.

Check It Out: BloomAndGrace.com