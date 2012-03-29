StyleCaster
Indie Crooner Dev Hynes’ SXSW 2012 Photo Diary: Candid Camera

Since a few of us here at the StyleCaster office couldn’t make it out to this year’s SXSW Music Festival down in Austin earlier this month, we decided that we would just live vicariously through someone else.

We hit up Brooklyn transplant Dev Hynes who headed down to SXSW this year, and gave him a disposable camera to capture all of his Austin shenanigans.

You might know Dev Hynes through his various former musical projects like Test Icicles and Lightspeed Champion. Now under his current moniker of Blood Orange, Dev Hynes brought his infectious ’90s R&B-influenced indie tunes from his latest album Coastal Grooves (which you can purchase now from Domino Records) down to Austin.

With a camera in hand, Dev managed to take a whole heap of rad photos that are making us even more bummed out that we couldn’t make it to SXSW this year.

Brunch with Alexa Chung; piñata perusing with Solange Knowles; hang times with ex-Chairlift member Aaron Pfenning (who’s new band is called Rewards, FYI)–can we get more envious?!

The answer is yes, yes we can.

Be sure to check out all of Dev’s photos from this year’s SXSW Music Festival in the slideshow above.

Did you also manage to head down to SXSW this year? Upload and share your photos at StyleCaster.com!

"Dolly & I."Dev Hynes

"Ben Raynor and Aaron Pfenning."DH

"Aaron and Imogene at Beauty Bar"DH

"Alexa [Chung] at brunch."DH

"Kindness and Ben Raynor, my two longest known friends."DH

"Aaron outside the house we rented."DH

"Crew love in the convertible."DH

"I mean..."DH

"Imogene and Grania on bikes."DH

"Imogene chilling while we play basketball."DH

"Friendship."DH

"Imogene throwing a knifeshe's really good."DH

"Imogene waiting for a cab."DH

"Venus X and friends."

"Phoebe."DH

"Solange [Knowles] and Ethan in the convertible."DH

"Solange at the piñata store."DH

"Tennessee [Thomas]"DH

"Tennessee and friend."DH

"The crew watching Fiona Apple."DH

"A very bad picture of Fiona Apple...I die."DH

