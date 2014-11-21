Blondes Might Have More Fun, But They Don’t Sell Lingerie

Blondes might have more fun, but one thing they don’t do? Sell bras.

Lingerie start-up Adore Me decided to do some A/B testing to see what—and who—sells the most bras. For every thousand people that visited the retailer’s site, 500 saw picture A, and another 500 saw picture B. From there, Adore me tracked which moves the most merch.

At face value, the findings—which were published in Fast Company—are pretty surprising. Models with blonde hair don’t sell well, and those who have hands on their hips aren’t as favored as those with a hand on her head.

The actual model can also hinder—or help—sales, more so than the price of the actual bra. “If customers see a lacy pushup on a model they like, they’ll buy it. Put the same thing on a model they don’t, and even a $10 price cut won’t compel them,” Fast Company reporter Rebecca Greenfield writes.

While the Fast Company story doesn’t get into detail regarding which gender is doing most of the shopping, we’re willing to bet that it’s mostly women shopping for their own bras, not men. We all know females can be catty, and blonde hair could be perceived as threatening, as can a model that the shopper perceives as too pretty, or off-putting in another way. That’s just us spitballing, of course, but we bet you’d be hard-pressed to find a male shopper who won’t buy a sweater for himself because he didn’t like the model.

Head over to Fast Company now to read the whole story, and let us know: Have you ever not bought something because you didn’t care for the model wearing it?