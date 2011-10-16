The Blonde & The Brunette Party With Facehunter in L.A.!

Facehunter is an addictive street style blog and one of the most influential fashion destinations online. If you’re not familiar with it, Yvan Rodic is a man known internationally for his talent behind the lens. He regularly travels from London, New York, Geneva, Copenhagen and even Gda?sk capturing unique fashions from all over the world.

In recent years, his destinations have become endless. Rodic started his street style blogging in 2006 and brought it from infancy to the phenomenon that it is now.

So knowing a little bit about Facehunter, now you might have an idea as to why I was so honored and excited when StyleCaster asked me (a.k.a. The Blonde and The Brunette) to cover the Facehunter Night event this past Friday at Space 15 Twenty in Hollywood.

Walking in, I was eagerly anticipating some extreme street style (and within just two minutes of being there received just that!) Once inside, I headed straight over to the DJ booth to say hello to AJ English, who was busy spinning old vinyl tracks all night — my fave.

Yvan eventually came over and introduced himself. We talked for quite some time about everything from proper meals to cigarette boxes. Speaking with Yvan, it is easy to say he is one of the kindest people I have yet to meet in the fashion industry.

Looking down, I noticed the Canon G11 at his side which led to endless conversation about cameras. We both agreed upon the idea that the Canon G11 is hands-down the best little (big) camera on the market.

The scent of Umami Burger wafting over from next door finally caught my attention, leading me to check out some of Yvan’s best photographs (which were shown throughout the night on a big projection screen.). Between the great music and the festive vibe, it was only a matter of time before everyone was on the dance floor. (My favorite part of the night was when the Facehunter himself picked up fashion designer Lindsay Jones and spun her around and around.)

With David Bowie‘s “Let’s Dance” still in my head, we all decided to call it a wrap around 10 PM. I think it’s safe to say we were all overtaken by the scent of Umami Burger which made it impossible not to step in for a quick bite before meandering down the street to join the after-party.

Jadan Huter is a Los Angeles native who thrives off individuality, adventure and saying “yes” to everything. Take a peek into what inspires her at The Blonde & The Brunette, and follow her adventures on Twitter @BnBStyle.