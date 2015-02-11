We Asked 4 Top Bloggers to Flat-Lay Their Fashion Week Outfits

Scroll To See More Images

Unless you’ve been hibernating under a rock this winter (wouldn’t blame you), you probably aware that New York Fashion Week is kicking off tomorrow. That means out-of-town fashion bloggers are rolling into the city’s airports today, toting bags filled with who-knows-what wardrobe wonders.

So, ahead of fashion’s biggest week, we asked four of our favorite jet-set style bloggers to go ahead and show us what they’re packing for the New York circuit. We gathered four flat lay shots from across the globe to get a better idea of what you can expect the style crowd to step out in this season. Take a look.

1. Margaret Zhang, Shine by Three

Home is: Sydney, Australia.

What I’m packing for for New York Fashion Week: Uniqlo heat tech thermals (thank god), a massive Preen khaki overcoat to make anything look put together, my cameras, laptop, various chargers, and a seriously good hydrating face mask.

Shows I’m most looking forward to: I’m so looking forward to see what Jonathan Simkhai and Delpozo come up with this season–they always push the envelope when it comes to silhouettes and textiles.

2. Sofia Valkiers, Fashionata

Home is: Antwerp, Belgium.

What I’m packing for New York Fashion Week: My MacBook, a pair of statement heels, loads of denim, my La Mer moisturizer and my oversized sunglasses.

Most memorable fashion week moment: Falling flat on my face at a Kenzo show when everybody was already seated. Auch!!! But I just got up and pretended like nothing happened with a big smile–just like a runway model, right?

3. Rachel Parcell, Pink Peonies

Home is: Salt Lake City, U.S.A.

What I’m packing for New York Fashion Week: Sophisticated (and warm) coats, chic booties, leather glove, feminine jewelry, versatile handbags, and nude pumps.

Shows I’m most looking forward to: Tory Burch is always a favorite of mine. I love the prints and textures she uses in each collection!

4. Ashka Shen, Xssat Street Fashion

Home is: Shanghai, China/Sydney, Australia (and soon New York).

What I’m packing for New York Fashion Week: A down coat, snow boots, my Saint Laurent Betty bag, lots of multivitamins for the long days and my Canon camera of course.

Most memorable fashion week moment: The first time I shot street style at NYFW was 2012: When I spotted the likes of street style stars Miroslava Duma and Anna Dello Russo, my jaw just dropped, and it took me a good second or two before I snapped out of it and start snapping photos. Even though we’ve all seen hundreds of photos of them, it was still amazing to see with my own eyes just how stylish and daring these women are.