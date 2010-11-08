Fashion Bloggers Skate For Olsenboye

With the winter chill creeping in, the time calls for cute, cozy clothes we can comfortably hibernate in over the holiday season, but bundling up doesnt mean you have to look like a total bum. Cue in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsens new Olsenboye holiday line for JCPenney.

The lookbook makes clear statements: bring on the faux fur and Fair Isle knits to keep us feeling toasty, slip on some crazy cool tights and show off those gams, and perhaps pick up a plaid party frock or two as the perfect icebreaker for upcoming seasonal shindigs.

For a peep at the line, click through the slide show, watch the shoppable video above, and check the behind-the-scenes clip featuring some of our favorite fashion blogettes, Christina Caradona from TropRouge and Arielle Nachmani from SomethingNavy, below.

