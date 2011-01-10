Bloggers Continue To Take Over The World: Elin Kling for H&M

Photos: H&M / Peter Gehrke

Another drool-worthy H&M collaboration is heading to completion, and with good cause. This time it’s the brand’s first ever collab with a fashion blogger Elin Kling, one of Sweden’s most recognizable style icons thanks to her highly successful site, Style By Kling.

Launched in 2007, the blog features a savvy compilation of coveted street style and enchanting runway inspiration. With an apparent urge to delve even deeper into the finicky world of fashion, Elin signed on to design for the Swedish chain (an honor some designers would die for). The 9-piece-2-accessory collection, which is set to hit stores February 3rd, is paradoxical managing to be architecturally structured without being stiff and, at times, ethereal yet minimalist. Elin notes Bohemian influences, most evident in the uneven hemline on a washed leather jacket and the raw edges of a wide-leg pant.

This particular marriage is markedly innovative for H&M, whose previous collaborations include Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garcons, Stella McCartney, Karl Lagerfeld and most recently, Alber Elbaz of Lanvin.

Even though 10% of sales will be donated to UNICEF, the Swedish superpower that is Hennes & Mauritz is still being, well, a tad selfish. Those outside the country should start booking their travel plans, as the collection is only available within Swedish borders. Even then, only ten stores in major cities will be carrying the internationally coveted collaboration.

Which US blogger would you vie to get the honors over this way?