Blogger Tavi on Her New Magazine, Respecting Teen Readers

The New York Times has yet another article on 15-year-old fashion blogger Tavi Gevinson, this time revealing interesting details about her forthcoming magazine venture, simply titled Rookie.

“Our content respects a kind of intelligence in the readers that right now a lot of writing about teenage girls doesn’t,” Gevinson says in the interview. She’s also trying to avoid “getting too ’90s nostalgic,” although Gevinson admits that “the two pop-culture things that influenced [her] aesthetically the most are Twin Peaks and Virgin Suicides.”

The publication will include about three posts online per day, monthly themed issues and two print issues a year and be targeted at a very young demographic. “I’m our audience,” Gevinson tells The New York Times, even if she has dresses mailed to her from Courtney Love and calls Jane Pratt her “fairy godmother.”

UPDATE: WWD reports that Rookiemag.com will launch on Monday, September 5

