It’s a Style Off! Watch Two Fashion Bloggers Style Their Perfect Night Out Outfits

Dressing for a night out on the town is all about taking risks and amping up your every day style. When you’re getting dressed, incorporate simple style tricks to master your best look: add a pop of color, play around with different textures, or try a few bold accessories. However, we know it is usually a bit trickier than it looks to pair together that perfect outfit.

To get some inspiration for the perfect night time look, we pitted two fashion bloggers against one another in a fashion blogger style off featuring the best clothing and shoe brands from Brazil. The rack of clothing showcased some amazing Brazilian prints and styles while the shoe collection made it super hard for the girls given all of the incredible selections, some of which were a sneak peek of 2015 designs.

Our first blogger stylist is Lisa Dengler of Just Another. When it comes to her perfect night on the town outfit, Lisa loves transitional pieces the go from day to night. She does this by changing the jacket or shoes she’s wearing to go for a sleeker look. For this look, she chose a strappy heel from Schutz to help elongate her legs. Our second blogger stylist is Jessica Sturdy of Bows and Sequins. For her night time look, she tends to go a little edgier and darker with different textures and prints. One thing she encourages? Wear your sassiest and sexiest heels, like the Cristófoli booties and beaded Carrano styles she chose to rock!

Watch the video above to see how these two ladies styled their amazing night on the town looks and let us know which one you like best!

