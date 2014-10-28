It’s a Style Off! Watch Two Fashion Bloggers Style Their Perfect Daytime Outfits

Dressing for the daytime is all about mixing ease and comfort with perfect on-the-go pieces, all while still looking put together. Easier said than done, we know.

To help show you how to put together the perfect day time look, we teamed up with two awesome fashion bloggers and some of our favorite shoe and clothing brands from Brazil and challenged them to a style off. The rack of clothing included killer designs from Brazil and the collection of shoes to choose from made it quite the difficult task given all the amazing prints and styles, some of which were a sneak peek of 2015 designs.

Our first blogger stylist is Lisa Dengler of Just Another, which follows her daily adventures in fashion and lifestyle. For daytime, Lisa focuses on timeless and casual pieces. Her main goal while putting together a daytime look? To be comfortable all day long which is why Lisa opted for a black and white Carrano shoe that plays with her printed top to create a fun but low key daytime look. Our second blogger stylist is Jessica Sturdy of Bows and Sequins, a blog that focuses on personal style, interiors, and beauty. While she normally gravitates towards feminine pieces, for day time, it’s important for Jessica to focus on classic, refined, ‘go with everything’ pieces. Jessica finished the look off with Cristófoli buckled booties which are perfect for any fall daytime look.

Watch the video above to see how these two ladies styled their killer daytime looks and let us know which one you like best!

Production Director: Samantha Lim

Producer: Robert Vasquez

Videographers: Rare Icons

Clothing & Shoes: Brazilian Footwear (Cristófoli, Zaxy Shoes, Rider Sandals, Ipanema Sandals, Schutz Shoes, Carrano Shoes, Amazonas Sandals, Melissa Shoes, Mel Shoes, Uma, Cecilia Prado)

For more information on our relationship with Brazilian Footwear: cmp.ly/3