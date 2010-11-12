Fashion Blogger Spotlight: That’s Chic Tells All

The right fashion blog is like a series of wonderful, small insights into the style and psyche of a girl who you’d probably be friends with if you so happened to cross paths. Rachel Nguyen of the captivatingly cool That’s Chic blog gave us a few bigger insights on her Cali-based universe, fashion, watercolors, “Supermods Enter Rehab” and World of Warcraft.

Homebase?

Irvine, CA

If you had a theme song what would it be?

Fleetwood Mac, “Dreams.”

You have such great illustrations. Do you have an art background?

Aw thank you! I absolutely have no artistic background other than Im left-handed, maybe? I think watercolor is one of the most beautiful forms of creative output; theres something about the way watercolor can convey a mood and a feeling distinctly.



Where do you find most of your beautiful imagery?

Theres no specific site I go to because Im pretty much all over the Internet when Im browsing. I guess when I come across something that inspires me, I get lost for hours scrounging for morethat inevitably leads to another thing. Seven subjects later, and I have a mess of pictures on my desktop.

What is your first real fashion memory?

I cant pinpoint some sort of epiphany thing since my interest is one that just grows and changes every day. The first real photo shoot, however, is one that sticks out most to me. I was approached by Quiksilver during the growth of my blog, and they asked me to come over to the owners house and play dress-up with a professional photographer. It was for their Quiksilvers “it” girl shoot along with a couple of other bloggers. It was very, very cool.

What are the last three things you bought?

Clinique moisturizer, suede black boots, a quesadilla.



When did you launch your blog? What inspired you to start blogging?

I started my blog super early like before blogging was even remotely popular. Susie Bubble was pretty much the only blog worth reading at the time. As for starting up, I had really strict parents in high school, so there wasnt much of an outlet for me. I turned to overwhelming myself with beautiful imagery and dressing up and needed a place to document all that.

Whats the best thing thats happened to you since you started blogging?

The opportunity to meet all these amazing people across the nation!

If you had to explain your style in x + x + x = me what would it be?

Androgynous + California casual + any kind of ankle boots + gold accessories + 50s hemline + rugged militarism = me.

What do you do full time?

I have a part time job as an admin. assistant for an asset management company while going to school full-time at University of California, Irvine studying business econ.



Favorite editorial of all time?

Vogue Italia July 2007, “Supermods Enter Rehab,” will always have a soft spot since its one of the first editorials I stumbled on that transitioned me out of high school.



Photo: Steven Meisel

What are the 5 items you find yourself wearing over and over again?

Ankle boots, black nail polish, long lacey hems, loose tank tops, things that sit on the waist.

Girl crush?

Changes all the time, but Taylor Tomasi is a constant.

Best vintage score ever?

Not an obvious answer, but I am quite fond of my wool, llama printed backpack.



What inspires you most in creating outfits?

New acquisitions that Im excited to play dress up with.

Favorite piece of jewelry that you own?

I found this gorgeous, gold elephant ring at the flea market for less than the price of a latte. The detailing and texture is so gorgeous on it!



Whats the last song that played on your iPod?

Giant Drag, “Swan Song.”

What do you do if you have brands gift you items you dont like?

Thats such a good question that I think PR companies need to address; its a problem that shouldnt exist to begin with. I personally am tired of being pressured to blog about something that was randomly sent to me without my interests in mind. If its a good relationship, I blog it no matter what, but I think Im getting to the point where Im fed up and refuse to wear something that was sent to me for the sake of the brand.

Who has your dream job?

Richard Tong.

Finish this sentence. When Im not blogging you can most likely find me

…Studying at a coffee shop or driving with my boyfriend to a random Yelp.com destination.



Any advice for girls wanting to start a blog?

Other than the obvious aesthetics, I think the most important thing is to stay true to yourself and your style. Blog because you enjoy it!

Something people would be surprised to know about you?

Im a closet nerd. I played World of Warcraft like hardcore in high school. I still would play if I had the time 😉

Your idea of fashion heaven?

A warehouse of reworked designer vintage for me to play in.