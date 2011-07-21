Blogger Spotlight: Marcella of Fashion Distraction

Lately, it seems as if every fashion fan and her mother is a style blogger. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing it just makes discovering those diamonds in the rough a bit more, challenging, shall I say. To find Marcella of Fashion Distraction, I practically had to travel half way across the world, but my virtual trip was well worth it (Marcella is based in New Zealand), as coming across her blog was like unearthing the Holy Grail of outfit inspiration. The girl can go from cool, laidback bohemian/rocker babe one day to chic, put together Celine inspired professional the next.

Take a second to add Marcella to your bookmarks, and then read on to learn about her style inspirations, icons, and maybe even a little added advice for all of you future fashion bloggers…

When and why did you start blogging?

Originally, I was only taking pictures of myself to sell clothes online, but I found I really enjoyed putting together outfits and I ended up with a lot of looks that I liked so I wanted an outlet to document them all. Then I discovered the whole fashion blogger community and decided to try it out myself, and it just went from there! It’s been just over three years since I started my blog.

You’re based in Auckland, NZ what is street style like there?

Being at the bottom of the world, it takes a while for trends to trickle down here, but I’ve noticed over the years that Auckland is improving and slowly becoming more fashion forward, thankfully! At the moment though, there seems to be a bit of a uniform consisting of down puffer jackets, oversized tanks, converses and topknots going on.

How would you describe your personal style?

I’m a bit of a chameleon, don’t really have a definable ‘look’ per se, I just like to take items which catch my interest and build an outfit around it. Somedays I’ll dress girly, other times edgy, conservative or super casual.

Favorite places to shop?

I shop online mostly, I love places like ASOS, Topshop, and Revolve for the variety and Shopbop for great service when buying high-end or designer items.

Who takes all of your photographs?

I’m really lucky that my boyfriend developed an interest in photography just as I was starting out with the blog.

Where do you look for inspiration?

Everywhere! I read other blogs, fashion magazines, and streetstyle sites, and try to blend all the different elements which inspire me with my own spin into my outfits.

Dream job?

Still undecided on that one would have to include a bit of traveling definitely.

Aside from putting together fabulous outfits, what do you like do to in your spare time?

A bit of general photography, reading, eating…. and online window shopping of course!

Do you have any style icons?

Olivia Palermo, Camilla Belle, Diane Kruger and Jamie Chung.

Favorite item in your wardrobe?

This changes all the time, currently it’s a pair of customized vintage Levi’s I got off Ebay.

Daily blog roll?

Park & Cube, Stockholm Streetstyle, Gary Pepper Vintage, Pink Horrorshow, Zanita and Sincerely Jules just to name a few!

Any advice for those who would like to become style bloggers?

Make your content original and attractive – just be yourself, develop your own style rather than trying to emulate anyone else’s. You have to be prepared to be patient and keep at it, as well as put the time and effort into networking and establishing contacts. Most importantly though, have fun with it, and don’t take it too seriously at the end of the day.