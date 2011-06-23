Fashion Blogger Spotlight: Lovely Fashion Illustrator Lula

Lulahas all of the key elements in her wardrobe to become the next big style blogger: a pair ofAlaa boots, a killer Rodarte dress and a whole lot a Prada. There’s just one thing: her Prada is made of pixels… and so is she. Lula is the whimsical digital character that stars in the pages of up-and-coming illustration blog,The Subject I Know Best.

Not only does Lula have a knack for styling her own ensembles, but she has also taken a liking to dressing up as some of our favorites fashion icons including Tavi, Gaga and Kate Middleton. On top of all that, Lula also includes a whole slew of inspirational materials for us on her site that consist of her own photography and handmade collages.

Needless to say, little Lula maintains quite a sense of mystery something that keeps me coming back to her page but I was able to get an inside scoop on her inspirations, motivations and an exciting project she has in the works:



Hometown? Where are you based now?

I’m born and bread online.



When did you start your blog? What was the concept behind it?

A little more than a year ago, when, fascinated by the magic of the net I decided to take a walk on its wild side.



If you had to describe Lula’s personal style in three words, what would they be?

Very-Lula-‘S



Where do you draw inspiration for your personal style?

I try to draw inspirations into my personal style.

Aside from all of the outfits Lula personally styles herself, she also like to dress up as others, what was the inspiration behind this?

I call this section “Exploring Aesthetics,” which I find very self explanatory. One might add that I like to steal people’s looks, take a stroll and give them back.



Out of all the people Lula has dressed up as, do you have any favorites?

Every time I step into someone’s aesthetics it’s a different journey from which I come back extremely enriched.



What’s the most exciting thing that has happened to you since you started the blog?

Eating cherries with Anna Dello Russo.



What did you do before blogging? Is blogging now a full-time commitment for you?

I don’t consider myself a blogger. I’m an illustrated girl researching, sharing, working hard on my projects and running in high heels.





Have you always been into illustration and photography? Are you self taught?

Yes, always. I used to look a lot different when I was less capable of drawing…



Who are some of your favorite artists?

Vanessa Beecroft, John Currin, Francesco Vezzoli, Takashi Murakami.



Favorite magazines?

HERSELF magazine! The all illustrated publication I have created: out in September 2011!



Go-to designers?

Old masters and bright new stars.

What are you reading right now?

All I have written for HERSELF mag to make sure there are no misspells and William’s Romeo & Juliet (for the 3rd time).



Daily blog roll?

www.thesubjectiknowbest.com is the first click in the morning. The rest is here:http://bit.ly/988nsu



What do you think the future has in store for Lula?

Love.

For more Lula, find her on Twitter andFacebook.



All photos courtesy of Lula – The Subject I Know Best.