Fashion Blogger Spotlight: Beth Jones of B. Jones Style

We love a girl who gets that fashion blogging isn’t just about putting on all of your best Pamela Love, sky high platforms and a sheer dress. Cali girl Beth Jones of B. Jones Style is totally sophisticated and inspiring, simultaneously helping girls understand the art of layering and that there’s something alluring in being a bit covered up. We chatted first fashion moments, Katy Perry, and the best parts of being a fashion blogger. Read on and click through for pics of B.Jones live from New York Fashion Week and from her illustrious blog!

If you had a theme song what would it be?

I would say Coldplay’s Yellow, and I think they’ve said they don’t even know what that song’s about, but I think my color is yellow. My husband calls me yellow.

Do you have a first real fashion memory?

I feel likenot that this was probably the firstbut I remember, maybe 8th grade, and overalls were the new thing, but Im from a small town and no one had done it yet. I remember, I went to the basketball game in overalls. I remember everyone was like What are you wearing? So that was my first time being like Yeah Im doing it. Thats right! Here I go in my overalls! And now Im wearing them again! Which is crazy! Theyre back in. My sister thought I was in a gang

Amazing! When did you launch your blog? And what inspired you to start blogging?

I started originally with The Vintage Society, which was my first blog and I started that in January 2007. So in blog years thats a long time ago! At that time I started because I was thinking about the idea of opening a store that was going to be vintage and modern. Then, then of course blogging blew up and I got to be on the ride with it. But now I have B. Jones Style, which I officially started doing it the way I am now in September of 2010, but Ive been in the blogging world for a while now.

If you had to choose a fashion uniform what would it be?

I think definitely a uniform for me is high-waist anything. Like, high-waist jeans, high-waist trousers. I love a high-waist! Im a curvy girl, a Marilyn Monroe. Whatever! So I like to accentuate those things. I think if I had to choose one thing it would be a camel-colored high-waist trousers. In the summer, maybe a great tank top tucked in with a woven belt and some platform sandals and then I would layer it up with a blazer and some statement jewelry. And Id say hats! Im a hat girl.

What would you say is the best thing that has happened to you since you started blogging?

For me right now, a personal triumph is launching STYLIT, my daily fashion planner that I have. And there are some cool things maybe in the works and brewing with that right now. So Ive self-published it at this point, but even just seeing girls get so excited about it and really start to use it and respond to it has been huge! Ive had that idea sitting in my brain for 3 years or something and to see it finally come to fruition

Is blogging what you do full-time?

Blogging is kind of this core of everything I do. I also do some personal styling; I do some editorial styling and writing here and there, but Id say blogging is the core.

Do you have a secret style weapon?

Id say hair. I really try to use my hair as an accessory to what I wear. I feel like that is such a lost art that women dont use as much anymore. In the old days women would do crazy French twists and the bouffant and everything. I think even if you have a really simple outfit on, if you have an amazing braid or whatever even if its down but you have really interesting curls or something I think its a great accessory that more women should use.

What are some designers that you gravitate towards?

I love usually something very 70s-oriented. So I think every season I see someone else pick the 70s thing. But I mean, consistently, Im drawn to Chlo. Im drawn to Phillip Lims stuff. Recently Ive been inspired by Tory Burch and her collection for spring.

What are you currently reading?

I have The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and I brought it on the last couples trips Ive gone to and Im reading it! But I havent dug in just yet So Im currently trying to.

Ive heard its hard to get through the first 100 pages of that.

Thats what everybody says! The first 100 pages! I just need to get past that, which I kind of struggle to do a lot of times. So Im trying!

Whats your favoriteIm calling it high street shopping spot?

Actually, we went to Paris this summer and Cos, which is an H&M company. Its almost like a higher-end H&M? Or its just it was amazing. And the price-point was amazing. So I would say probably that, but I cant get that here. So I die every time I go in Zara. I probably dont always end up buying something, but Im always like, Ooh! Ooh! Ooh! Because I feel like they end up having something Chloe-esque or very much like Celine…

So I asked if you had to explain your style as X+X+X, what would you say it is?

Vintage-inspired + 70s + drama.

Your idea of fashion heaven.

Oh gosh, fashion heaven I feel like I dont know if I could pick one person, maybe Iris Apfel’s closet. Or some woman in her 70s who has saved everything and she was a total wonderful fashionista her whole life.

Whats the last song that you played on your iPod?

Mumford and Sons? Whats that song? I dont know. But I love it! Or Katy Perrys Firework. I love that song! So cheesy. I love her.

Tell me something people would be surprised to know about you.

I think maybe just the fact that Id rather not be in the scene or in a hot bar. Id rather be tucked away in a little pizza joint with my husband having a Diet Coke and really good pizza or like, the best Mexican food ever, instead of going out to some fabulous party. But Ill probably still wear a fabulous outfit to that little joint!

Whats one thing that you have in mind to buy for spring to update?

Im obsessed right now with the whole color-blocking thing. So Im now starting to pick up all of these very basic, but solid, bright colors and mixing them all together.

Thanks so much!

All photos: Laurel Dailey