Blogger Q&A: Word From A Model Anonymous

The blogger behind A Model Anonymous, who has been blogging since January, has recently been getting a little nervous about sites from The Fashion Spot, to Fashionista and Fashin trying to speculate as to who she might actually be. The model/blogger recently wrote on her site, “Wowza… just as i say i’d like to go private, i get a million people guessin’ who i am!!! which is fair enough, i mean you don’t call a blog ‘anonymous’ without asking for trouble… but i supposed i thought everyone would be too busy checking out Fashion Toast or Tavi to bother with little o’ me.” She also deleted all of her past posts. The self deprecating tone of this last entry, though, gives you an idea of most of the young model’s posts. Her fear in being discovered is most likely directly related to the unadulterated honesty she puts into her writing. Some of the most notable entries are below:

1. Calling out designers by name:

“I went to the Osman casting and overheard the casting girls talking about who to pick. They said they had to ‘leave a space for a asian girl’ only one of course and then they were picking up cards and saying yes or no. They picked up Georgia F a model who is know seen as a old face as she is 20 years old(i kid you not) and were doubting whether or not to book her. One of the girls turned to the other and said ‘I’m not sure we should use her i mean will it seem too old for the line? i mean she’s been around for a while’. Sorry what, this girl is absoloutely gorgeous and is 20. 20 years old, that is youth’s finest age, how can anyone be too old?”

2. Giving honest opinions on other models working now:

“Arizona Muse, the model of the moment. I have to admit i wasn’t a fan but i do love the YSL campaign and the girl has a fantastic personality. However word of the casting street is that it was just pure luck and the girl is actually a plain jane who Russell Marsh randomly decided to make big. Wish he’d randomly decide to pick me or ten other girls! Eh!”

3. Writing some blind items that might get her figured out:

Shooting for a awesome editorial with a crazy, slightly perverted, but cool photographer, tomorrow and its in the middle of rough kids central. Gawd!

4. “Could be embarassing if he knew” comments on dating and life for a young 20-something.

This week has been one of my best, i met this guy who kind of had a big impression on me. His ‘famous’ to a extent… and i’ve had a crush on him for a while, but then i met him for the first time and it was like oh my he lives up to the hype. The best thing is we got on like a house of fire, and its true, girls really do go weak at the knees for guys. I mean its like we are blind. But it all went down hill when he mentioned his girlfriend and i was so bitter that i couldn’t handle it and was sourfaced for the rest of the evening. I keep thinking over the last few days, i wish i’d put on make up, i wish i’d worn cooler clothes, i wish i hadn’t played hard to get, i wish i hadn’t acted like such a wimp, i wish i wish i wish.

5. Every day issues with friends that might really piss them off if they knew you were writing about them…

“So we’re at this shabazzle yesterday and queen leggy, this super young waiflet model who is so hot it hurts was chilling with us (me and Tatiana) and Tatiana is all over her like a rash. I mean this girl wants to be around models who are ‘up and coming’ if you know what i mean, and the minute she spotted young waiflet model it was like a bee to honey. Joke. I was observing all night and it was like ‘are you serious?’ this girl is 3 years your senior and your licking her ass like your her bitch, just because shes going to be big doesn’t mean you need to be friends with her. I don’t pick my friends because of what their doing, i pick them based on personality.”

6. Showing some serious insecurities:

“i am feeling rather sad after a awful shoot, the hair and make up was brilliant but you know when someone asks you do something incredibly awkward and you just can’t quite get it? well thats what happened. I felt so embarassed and quite small because the team looked like they wanted to attack me with claws”

And

“ When i look at myself i don’t see a girl i would stop in the street, i’m no Daphne G or Ruby Aldridge. I have quite a wide face, no high cheekbones, i’m not conventionally pretty and i’m not a Frida Gustavasson type…. I’m not worthy of being a model because i’m really not meant to be doing this, it was all coincidence and accident… seriously if you saw me you’d understand.”

We email interviewed the still-anonymous blogger to get to know her a little, but definitely don’t want to uncover who she actually is. If people can’t be honest through anonymous blogging, how will we ever get any of the good juice? We asked a lot more questions about her stance on certain models, behaviors and designers, but rightfully so, the model is getting a little gun shy with the media world. See what she did have to say below:

What prompted you to want the blog?

I wanted to write a open diary. I like the idea of looking back at it in years to come and finding out more about myself. It’s an added bonus that people have stumbled across it supported it so much.

What is the biggest aspect that you think needs to change in the modeling industry?

I hope casting directors can be more open to using girls of more race, size, height and age.

Whats the greatest part about being a model?

Meeting creative editors, stylists, photographers, artists, designers and make up artists. It’s cliche but being part of something iconic like a amazing editorial or campaign.

Which models career right now seems amazing to you?

Saskia de Brauw, she has beaten the odds. 29 years old, second chance at modelling and unconventional.

What designer would you dream of working with?

Olivier Theyskens.

Youve been talking a lot about people in the industry who only want to be around you when youre doing well. Do you think thats the fashion industry, or people in general?

I think people like to be around successful people but that’s a universal trait.

Do you think there will ever be more diversity in modeling?

Only time will tell.. will new markets opening up there is a lot more money to be made if clients include more diverse models so you never know. I hope so!