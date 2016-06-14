StyleCaster
Forget ‘Street Style’—Here Are 50 Glorious Photos of Beach Style

Photo: Sylvia Haghjoo

Why is it that we voluntarily torture ourselves by staring at photos of other people’s summer vacations while we’re sitting at our desks or squished between strangers on the subway?

That, I don’t know, but I do know that there’s something irresistible about beach photos—even if, in reality, most of the beaches we frequent are too crowded, too hot, and too filled with screaming kids throwing sand at one another to come close to the pristine white sand paradises we see on Instagram.

Masochistic or not, we can’t help but love blogger beach-style snaps, whether they’re in Mallorca or Malibu; Tulum or Thailand. In the gallery, we’ve rounded up 50 of the most inspiring oceanfront (or, in some cases, waterfall-front) images from around the web to inspire your summer-travel wardrobe … or just give you a serious case of FOMO—sorry!

Photo: Gary Pepper Girl

Photo: 'N a Perfect World

Photo: Sylvia Haghjoo

Photo: Bonjour Clem

Photo: Miss Jones

Photo: 5 Inch and Up

Photo: With Love from Kat

Photo: Rocky Barnes

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: The Chriselle Factor

Photo: Alex's Closet

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: A Shah's Life

Photo: Blake Von D.

Photo: Akanksha Redhu

Photo: Tobruck Ave.

Photo: Xander Vintage

Photo: Skinny Hipster

Photo: Camila Carril

Photo: Cats & Dogs

Photo: Ria Michelle

Photo: Egg Canvas

Photo: Dadou Chic

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: G.G.

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Five Five Fabulous

Photo: Trop Rouge

Photo: Musings of a Curvy Lady

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Lust For Life

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: My Free Choice

Photo: New Hipster

Photo: Zanita

Photo: Vienna Wedekind

Photo: Ivory Jinelle

Photo: Oracle Fox

Photo: What Olivia Did

Photo: Where Did U Get That

Photo: Ania B.

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Onto My Wardrobe

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

Photo: Negin Mirsalehi

Photo: Nina Suess

Photo: Alicia Tenise

