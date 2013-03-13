StyleCaster
Inside Miami’s Express Pop-Up Shop After-Party With Style Blogger Annie Vazquez

Annie Vazquez
by
9 Start slideshow

Annie Vazquez is a style blogger based in Miami. Annie’s an expert when it comes to shopping on a budget, unearthing new designers and labels in her hometown, as well as spotting style trends around the world. She’s been featured in Elle, NYLON, The New York Times, and more. Be sure to check out her blog, TheFashionPoet, and follow her at @thefashionpoet.

Over 75 fashion influencers, bloggers, models, and media gathered at the swanky South Beach hot spot, the Rec Room at The Gale Miami, for the Express Wrap-Up Party. Obviously, guests were dressed to kill, many rocking the looks from the Express Spring Collection. We eyed lots of breezy floral dresses, nautical looks, sexy short sequined skirts, and studded tops straight out of the pages of the latest catalogue (yup, you can score the looks you see here right now in stores).

The Rec Room was the perfect setting for such an intimate gathering. The dimly-lit lounge had a distinct ’80s flair, and attendees had a blast rummaging through relics from the decade like old Bananarama and Ghostbusters records, a Kermit the Frog lunchbox, a Mickey Mouse rotary phone (remember those?!), and old-school wrestling figures. When guests weren’t chatting or snapping pictures, they were dancing to a mix of tunes, from hip hop to  classic rock. It was definitely a fashionable fete to remember.

For more information about our relationship with Express click here: cmp.ly/3

1 of 9

I had such an amazing time hanging out with the Express and StyleCaster teams at the Rec Room. How cute is this Express peplum top and knit sequin mini I’m rocking? Sequin Knit Mini Skirt at express.com, Pelpum Shell Top at express.com

DJ Los de la Vega played a mix of tunes from hip hop to classic rock.

Over 75 fashion influencers, bloggers, models and media gathered at South Beach hot spot, the Rec Room at The Gale Miami, for Express' Spring Break Wrap Up Party.

Bloggers Tatiana Torres, of Furormoda, Daniela Ramirez, of Nany's Klozet, and Steffy Kuncman, of Steffy's Pros and Cons, turned up for the festivities.

Here are some members of the awesome Express team in the Spring Collection. Aren’t their flowy floral dresses and sequin numbers ideal for the season?

These adorable koozies were the perfect party favor to cover drinks!

Several Style Bloggers, such as Jana Rose Carrero (pictured left), of OJ & Cigs, came rocking the latest looks from the Express' Spring Collection. I love this high-waist pleated ponte skirt and this color-blocked peplum top—both versatile enough to rock during the day and at night. High Waist Pleated Ponte Knit Skirt at express.com, Color Block Peplum Top at express.com

Me and photographer Mayleen Gonzalez had such a good time covering the Express Spring Break Wrap-Up Party in South Beach’s Rec Room.

The Express Spring Break Wrap-Up Party in Miami was clearly a blast. 

