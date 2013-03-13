Inside Miami’s Express Pop-Up Shop After-Party With Style Blogger Annie Vazquez

Annie Vazquez is a style blogger based in Miami. Annie’s an expert when it comes to shopping on a budget, unearthing new designers and labels in her hometown, as well as spotting style trends around the world. She’s been featured in Elle, NYLON, The New York Times, and more. Be sure to check out her blog, TheFashionPoet, and follow her at @thefashionpoet.

Over 75 fashion influencers, bloggers, models, and media gathered at the swanky South Beach hot spot, the Rec Room at The Gale Miami, for the Express Wrap-Up Party. Obviously, guests were dressed to kill, many rocking the looks from the Express Spring Collection. We eyed lots of breezy floral dresses, nautical looks, sexy short sequined skirts, and studded tops straight out of the pages of the latest catalogue (yup, you can score the looks you see here right now in stores).

The Rec Room was the perfect setting for such an intimate gathering. The dimly-lit lounge had a distinct ’80s flair, and attendees had a blast rummaging through relics from the decade like old Bananarama and Ghostbusters records, a Kermit the Frog lunchbox, a Mickey Mouse rotary phone (remember those?!), and old-school wrestling figures. When guests weren’t chatting or snapping pictures, they were dancing to a mix of tunes, from hip hop to classic rock. It was definitely a fashionable fete to remember.

