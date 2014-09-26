30 Seriously Cool Blog Templates—All From Etsy

How many times have you wanted to start a blog but thought “I know nothing about graphic design“? Well, it seems that Etsy has come to the rescue for all the hopeful bloggers out there because you can now buy actual blog templates from the site.

Whether you’re an aspiring fashion blogger, a photographer, stylist or just want to make a personal website for your resume and portfolio, you no longer need to worry about choosing through all the boring templates that sites like WordPress or Blogger provide you with or paying someone hundreds of dollars to design one for you. For just $20-$50 you can have a chic template on your blog that looks like you spend hundreds of dollars to have a designer create one for you.

Many of the blog templates on Etsy can be customized—colors, fonts, organization—which makes it easy to personalize your template and make your blog’s design unique. By just heading over to Etsy, and searching “WordPress theme” or “Blogger template” (depending on which platform you use), you’ll be presented with thousands of templates to make your blog look unique. Some sellers even offer customized headers and social media buttons for an extra charge.

Best part is, they’re super easy to install. By just purchasing the theme, you’ll receive a message in your Etsy inbox immediately after your payment has been secured with a file to download. In that file, you’ll find the code and many sellers include instructions for easy download as well.

We’ve gathered 30 of our favorite templates for both Blogger and WordPress for all you aspiring bloggers to check out! Click through the slideshow now!