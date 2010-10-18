Blog Design: 8 Steps To Success

Have a great idea for a blog but no idea how to make it? Don’t make the poor design mistakes most people make check out our expert list of tips from Christina Rinaldi of Prima Creative (think Interview‘s and Atlantis Home’s re-designs) to make your blog look top knotch.
Before you begin, make a list of your priorities for your site. Consider what you want to express with your blog, and what’s the best way to show it. Another must do? Create a moodboard it’ll help you compile what you’re attracted to and narrow down your style.
Good luck and happy blogging.
Scroll through the slideshow for Prima Creative's top advice.
1. Clean & Simple
If your blog is too opulent, no one will know how to navigate it. Keep your text black and white and easy to read. Your captivating information should be in the content in your photos not in your millions of buttons, colors and distracting font.
2. Great Photography
In the old days, it used to take a long time to load high quality photos. Nowadays, that's not the case. If you want a style blog, you better step it up with clear, beautiful gorgeous photos the very best way to reach your audience.
3. One Key Color
You've already decided to go with a black and white background. But if you pick one color that is your accent think red, or blue (like above) it will only add a touch of personality. Keep your text palette simple and it will make your brand stronger.
4. Correct Format
Often people use pre-made formats that aren't the most complementary for their blogs. One common mistake is text is way to wide you might want to consider columns to break up the copy.
5. Name Matching
Make sure your domain name matches your blog title. Otherwise it is too confusing. Keep it easy on your readers.
6. Picture Me
If you have a personal blog, you should have your picture on the right-hand side of the page, along with your info and bio. If the site is about you, your reader wants to know who you are and your background immediately. If you are writing to connect with your audience, you need to let them connect back with you.
7. Social Mediaze
Insert buttons to Facebook like, Tweet and all your other social media sites. You want as many people to see your content as possible, so why not make it easy to share? If you want a successful blog, these are necessary.
(See Behind The Seams)
8. Strong Branding
For a great brand, you'll need an excellent logo, a color scheme, and a strong photography style. Consistency is key. Many people think they'll just start their blog and figure out their branding style later but you have to look at it as an investment, and how you're presenting yourself. If you're just coming out of college, you might want to trade something for a logo design, or pay someone just out of college $100-300, or someone more advanced $300-500. What you pay is often what you get.
(see Atlantis Home)