Blog Design: 8 Steps To Success

Have a great idea for a blog but no idea how to make it? Don’t make the poor design mistakes most people make check out our expert list of tips from Christina Rinaldi of Prima Creative (think Interview‘s and Atlantis Home’s re-designs) to make your blog look top knotch.

Before you begin, make a list of your priorities for your site. Consider what you want to express with your blog, and what’s the best way to show it. Another must do? Create a moodboard it’ll help you compile what you’re attracted to and narrow down your style.

Good luck and happy blogging.