Block Heels to Shop (Because Everyone Should Own a Pair of Block Heels)

Before you scroll by this headline thinking we’re about to show you a blast-from-the-past slideshow full of hideous clunkers from the ’70s, pause. Because block heels are neither outdated nor hideous—they’re the underrated staple no closet is complete without. Don’t believe us? Keep reading.

For decades, block heels have offered shoppers a comfortable alternative to high heels. Do you like wearing trendy, statement-making shoes you can actually walk in? We do, too—and block heels are the easiest way to make that happen.

The chunky—ahem, block—heel feels like a wedge without actually being a wedge. Block heels offer all the fun of stilettos without any of the discomfort. If that sounds like a win/win, it’s because it is.

Even better: Block heels have only gotten increasingly cute over time. This season, retailers boast suede, sparkly, fringy, feathered, velvety and studded takes on the classic block heel—just to name a few. And naturally, we want them all.

Ahead, we’ve highlighted 32 of our favorite block heels on the market right now. Whether you stock up on one pair or a few, your feet are sure to thank you later. And your OOTDs probably will, too.