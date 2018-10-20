StyleCaster
Block Heels to Shop (Because Everyone Should Own a Pair of Block Heels)

Photo: Allison Kahler.

Before you scroll by this headline thinking we’re about to show you a blast-from-the-past slideshow full of hideous clunkers from the ’70s, pause. Because block heels are neither outdated nor hideous—they’re the underrated staple no closet is complete without. Don’t believe us? Keep reading.

MORE: Velour Tracksuits Are Back, Baby

For decades, block heels have offered shoppers a comfortable alternative to high heels. Do you like wearing trendy, statement-making shoes you can actually walk in? We do, too—and block heels are the easiest way to make that happen.

The chunky—ahem, block—heel feels like a wedge without actually being a wedge. Block heels offer all the fun of stilettos without any of the discomfort. If that sounds like a win/win, it’s because it is.

MORE: 24 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season

Even better: Block heels have only gotten increasingly cute over time. This season, retailers boast suede, sparkly, fringy, feathered, velvety and studded takes on the classic block heel—just to name a few. And naturally, we want them all.

Ahead, we’ve highlighted 32 of our favorite block heels on the market right now. Whether you stock up on one pair or a few, your feet are sure to thank you later. And your OOTDs probably will, too.

1 of 32
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Red Leather Ones
Red Leather Ones

Super modern, and we love the funky shape.

Vince Cachet sandal, $295 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Feathery Ones
Feathery Ones

OMG... there's a feather. And a little sparkle.

Sam Edelman Yal sandal, $140 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |White, 70s-Inspired Ones
White 70s-Inspired Ones

She's got her own belt.

Roger Vivier Podium leather buckle booties, $1,325 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Plaid Ones
Plaid Ones

We love a contrasting inset.

Burberry Vaughan leather and check block-heel booties, $750 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Iconic Ones
Iconic Ones

Stace looks good on everybody.

Dinorah StaceFace block-heel pumps, $375 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Glittery Gold Ones
Glittery Gold Ones

It's almost time to plan a New Year's Eve outfit.

Lillian glitter ankle-strap sandal, $350 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Green Velvet Ones
Green Velvet Ones

Are we Gatsby, or are we human?

Loeffler Randall Celeste crushed velvet block-heel slide sandal, $350 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Lace-Up Ones
Lace-Up Ones

Lace-up anything is super-sexy.

Stuart Weitzman Watson tall block-heel combat boots, $698 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Classy White Ones
Classy White Ones

These babies will never go out of style.

Maison Margiela V-neck pointed block-heel pumps, $950 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Sexy Mesh Ones
Sexy Mesh Ones

We love a good mesh—this one might even look cute with some trendy stockings.

Rag & Bone Emmy sandal, $375 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Glamorous Ones
Glamorous Ones

G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S, yeah.

Stuart Weitzman Irises embellished block-heel loafer, $498 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Strappy Ones
Strappy Ones

In case anyone is wondering what to buy us for Christmas.

Chloé Rylee lace-up leather boots, $1,390 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Graphic Sock Ones
Graphic Sock Ones

Socks? Check. Boots? Check. Block-heel? Check.

MM6 Maison Margiela block-heel knit ankle boots, $585 at Barney's New York

Photo: Barney's New York.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |White Mule Ones
White Mule Ones

This shape is so trendy right now. Hop on it before it's too late.

Marsèll block-heel leather mules, $738 at Barney's New York

Photo: Barney's New York.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Woven Ones
Woven Ones

For those crisp autumn days when the sun feels extra warm.

Jeffrey Campbell Santoro woven heel, $145 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Denim Ones
Denim Ones

Because denim!

Jeffrey Campbell Faye denim mule, $138 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Bold Ones
Bold Ones

A fall necessity, plain and simple.

Dolce & Gabbana velvet heart embellished ankle strap pumps, $995 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Two-Toned Ones
Two-Toned Ones

An unexpected (yet gorge) combo of python and suede has us swooning.

Alexandre Birman two-tone python snake/suede block-heel mules, $995 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Subtly Sparkly Ones
Subtly Sparkly Ones

Perfection, in shoe form.

Jimmy Choo Merril crystal-stud block-heel booties, $1,095 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Pink Sparkly Ones
Pink Sparkly Ones

We call these "personality shoes."

Alice + Olivia Demetra sequin block heels, $395 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Studded Cutout Ones
Studded Cutout Ones

Because anything Alexander Wang does is correct.

Alexander Wang Gabi cutout leather booties, $675 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Lace-Up Mustard Ones
Lace-Up Mustard Ones

Mustard is the epitome of autumn.

UO Maggie lace-up heel, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Bold, Glamorous Ones
Bold, Glamorous Ones

There's no such thing as too much.

Jeffrey Campbell Dance All Night heel, $148 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Super-Duper Sparkly Ones
Super-Duper Sparkly Ones

If these sparkly pumps are wrong, we don't want to be right.

Jeffrey Campbell sparkle and shine heel, $168 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Clog-y Cheetah Ones
Cloggy Cheetah Ones

Hello, Holland? It's America. We'd like to buy you out of your clogs, please.

Matisse downtown clog, $130 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Warm, Fuzzy Ones
Warm, Fuzzy Ones

Warm, but not too warm.

UGG Dey Rey genuine shearling sandal, $130 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Classic Red Ones
Classic Red Ones

These are perfect everyday shoes for work or play...

Everlane The Day heel, $150 at Everlane

Photo: Everlane.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |...More Pink Sparkly Ones
...More Pink Sparkly Ones

...but these are strictly for play.

The Delilah Mary Jane in glitter, $108 at Madewell

Photo: Madewell.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Studded Snakeskin Ones
Studded Snakeskin Ones

Studs + snakeskin = a happy autumn camper.

Sigerson Morrison Apple studded sandal, $350 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Basic Black Ones
Basic Black Ones

Because everyone needs a staple shoe.

The block-heel sandal, $135 at Everlane

Photo: Everlane.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Fringey Ones
Fringy Ones

We're changing our middle name to "fringe."

Harriet fringe mule, $90 at Sole Society

Photo: Sole Society.
STYLECASTER | Block Heels |Beautiful, Girly Ones
Glam AF Ones

Speechless.

Dolce & Gabbana suede booties with jeweled block heel, $1,295 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.

