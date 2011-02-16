Bloc Party Releases New Single

Bloc Party‘s back with their new song, “One More Chance” which is slated for an August 10th release. With collaboration from Jacknife Lee and mixer Phillip Zdar, the song is extremely dance-y house music influenced. Bloc Party made a bold step into the dance music genre with their last album, “A Weekend in the City” so “One More Chance” almost seems to fall in line with the band’s musical direction. Listen to their new single below.

Ohmigod, I’m going out of my mind trying to place where that 90s synth beat came from… I’m like 79% certain I did a gymnastics routine to that sample like fourteen years ago.