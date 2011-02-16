Bloc Party Releases Music Video for Single

Bloc Party just released the new music video for their recent single “One More Chance.”

The video features four characters who are seemingly unrelated and socially awkward. This had to have been the easiest shoot day for the members of Bloc Party; they fundamentally sit, stare and judge the characters of the video. I mean, trust me, I judge a lot of people and it’s the easiest thing in the world– generally the public provides sufficient material to critique. Shootin’ fish in a barrel…

One More Chance will be available August 10th.