Blizzard NYC Style: 10 Items To Keep You Cool, But Not Cold

Kerry Pieri
by
I grew up in Buffalo, so not to be condescending, but I think everyone in New York has a bit of the drama queen in them they’re acting like every time it snows an inch it’s the apocalypse, but since it’s so widespread that even the airports shut down and trains can no longer move when a flurry falls, it’s almost like a self fulfilling prophecy of chaos.

I’m not saying I’m about to hop on a plow and clean shit up myself, but it can be tough out there for a girl who still wants to look cute in the face of snowbanks. Click through for ten keep warm, but don’t look like your mom dressed you in 5th grade items.

J.Crew Raglan Top, $65, at Net-a-Porter

Geometry beanie, $28, at Urban Outfitters

Topshop cableknit, $76, at Topshop

Rag & Bone field jacket, $895, at Shopbop

Current Elliot The Skinny Jean, $209, at Shopbop

Juicy Couture mittens, $55, at Revolve Clothing

L.L.Bean, 10" Shearling-Lined boots, $149, at L.L. Bean

Or get the heeled version! Tommy Hilfiger duck boot, $229.99, at Tommy Hilfiger

White & Warren infinity scarf, $115.99, at Piperlime

Qi Willow Cashmere Leg Warmers, $77, at Shopbop

