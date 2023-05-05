Blink-182 Tickets For The Reunion World Tour Are Going Fast—Get Seats Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
If you missed out on the initial round of ticket sales for Blink-182’s current Reunion World Tour, don’t worry because there are still seats available and we know where to get them—and for a discount.
This is the first tour Blink-182 has ventured on in nearly a decade since the 20th Anniversary Tour, which include 76 concert dates. Blink-182 reunited in concert with Tom DeLonge Friday, April 14 at the Coachella festival in Indio, California before kicking off the Reunion World Tour. The band returns with its original lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge.
Blink-182 was begun by the three musicians back in 1992, after which Tom went on to take two breaks from the band, the first being 2005-2009 and the second between 2015-2022. This long-awaited reunion also brings the release of a full-length studio album, which is anticipated to drop sometime this year.
The Reunion World Tour was originally set to start in late March 2023, until Travis Barker revealed on Instagram that he was in need of surgery after damaging his hand in one of the band’s rehearsals. Therefore, the beginning of the tour was postponed until May 4, 2023.
Where to buy Blink-182 tickets
Where can fans buy Blink-182 tickets to the Reunion World Tour? Blink-182’s 2023/2024 general sale tour tickets were open to the public on Monday, October 17, mere days after releasing their brand new single “Edging.” While Blink-182 tickets are almost gone on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Blink-182 tickets so you don’t miss the Reunion World Tour.
Blink-182 Tickets on StubHub
- Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Blink-182“
- Sort by Date, Distance and Price
- Select the Event Date of your choice
- To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Reunion Tour!
Blink-182 Tickets on Vivid Seats
- Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Blink-182“
- Filter by City to find performance dates in your area
- Select Find Tickets
- To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
- For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Reunion Tour!
Blink-182 Tickets on Ticketmaster
- Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Blink-182“
- Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice
- To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Reunion Tour!
What are Blink-182’s Reunion Tour dates?
What are Blink-182’s Reunion Tour dates? Blink-182’s Reunion Tour began on May 4, 2023 at the XGEL Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, and ends on April 6, 2024 Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico. See Blink-182’s Reunion Tour dates below.
MAY 4, 2023 — ST. PAUL, MN XCEL ENERGY CENTER
MAY 6, 2023 — CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER
MAY 7, 2023 — CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER
MAY 9, 2023 — DETROIT, MI LITTLE CAESARS ARENA
MAY 11, 2023 — TORONTO, ON SCOTIABANK ARENA
MAY 12, 2023 — MONTREAL, QC BELL CENTRE
MAY 15, 2023 — TORONTO, ON SCOTIABANK ARENA
MAY 16, 2023 — CLEVELAND, OH ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE
MAY 17, 2023 — PITTSBURGH, PA PPG PAINTS ARENA
MAY 19, 2023 — NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
MAY 20, 2023 — BELMONT PARK, NY UBS ARENA
MAY 21, 2023 — BOSTON, MA TD GARDEN
MAY 23, 2023 — WASHINGTON, DC CAPITAL ONE ARENA
MAY 24, 2023 — BROOKLYN, NY BARCLAYS CENTER
MAY 26, 2023 — BALTIMORE, MD BALTIMORE ARENA
MAY 27, 2023 — HERSHEY, PA HERSHEYPARK STADIUM
MAY 27-28, 2023 — ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ADJACENT FESTIVAL
JUNE 14, 2023 — PHOENIX, AZ FOOTPRINT CENTER
JUNE 16, 2023 — LOS ANGELES, CA BMO STADIUM
JUNE 17, 2023 — LOS ANGELES, CA BMO STADIUM
JUNE 19, 2023 — SAN DIEGO, CA PECHANGA ARENA
JUNE 20, 2023 — SAN DIEGO, CA PECHANGA ARENA
JUNE 22, 2023 — SAN JOSE, CA SAP CENTER
JUNE 23, 2023 — SACRAMENTO, CA GOLDEN 1 CENTER
JUNE 25, 2023 — SEATTLE, WA CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA
JUNE 27, 2023 — VANCOUVER, BC ROGERS ARENA
JUNE 29, 2023 — EDMONTON, AB ROGERS PLACE
JUNE 30, 2023 — CALGARY, AB SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME
JULY 3, 2023 — DENVER, CO BALL ARENA
JULY 5, 2023 — DALLAS, TX AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER
JULY 7, 2023 — AUSTIN, TX MOODY CENTER
JULY 8, 2023 — HOUSTON, TX TOYOTA CENTER
JULY 10, 2023 — TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA
JULY 11, 2023 — SUNRISE, FL FLA LIVE ARENA
JULY 13, 2023 — ATLANTA, GA STATE FARM ARENA
JULY 14, 2023 — CHARLOTTE, NC SPECTRUM CENTER
JULY 16, 2023 — NASHVILLE, TN BRIDGESTONE ARENA
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 — GLASGOW, UK OVO HYDRO
SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 — GLASGOW, UK OVO HYDRO
SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 — BELFAST, UK SSE ARENA
SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 — DUBLIN, IRELAND 3ARENA
SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 — ANTWERP, BELGIUM SPORTPALEIS
SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 — COLOGNE, GERMANY LANXESS ARENA
SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 — COPENHAGEN, DENMARK ROYAL ARENA
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 — STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN AVICII ARENA
SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 — OSLO, NORWAY SPEKTRUM
SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 — BERLIN, GERMANY MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA
SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 — HAMBURG, GERMANY BARCLAYS ARENA
SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 — PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC O2 ARENA
SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 — VIENNA, AUSTRIA STADTHALLE
OCTOBER 2, 2023 — LISBON, PORTUGAL ALTICE ARENA
OCTOBER 3, 2023 — MADRID, SPAIN WIZINK CENTRE
OCTOBER 4, 2023 — BARCELONA, SPAIN PALAU SANT JORDI
OCTOBER 6, 2023 — BOLOGNA, ITALY UNIPOL ARENA
OCTOBER 8, 2023 — AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS ZIGGO DOME
OCTOBER 9, 2023 — PARIS, FRANCE ACCOR ARENA
OCTOBER 11, 2023 — LONDON, UK THE O2
OCTOBER 12, 2023 — LONDON, UK THE O2
OCTOBER 14, 2023 — BIRMINGHAM, UK UTILITA ARENA
OCTOBER 15, 2023 — MANCHESTER, UK AO ARENA
OCTOBER 16, 2023 — MANCHESTER, UK AO ARENA
OCTOBER 21, 2023 — LAS VEGAS, NV WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 22, 2023 — LAS VEGAS, NV WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL
FEBRUARY 8, 2024 — PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA RAC ARENA
FEBRUARY 9, 2024 — PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA RAC ARENA
FEBRUARY 11, 2024 — ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE
FEBRUARY 13, 2024 — MELBOURNE, VICTORIA ROD LAVER ARENA
FEBRUARY 14, 2024 — MELBOURNE, VICTORIA ROD LAVER ARENA
FEBRUARY 16, 2024 — SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES QUDOS BANK ARENA
FEBRUARY 17, 2024 — SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES QUDOS BANK ARENA
FEBRUARY 19, 2024 — BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE
FEBRUARY 20, 2024 — BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE
FEBRUARY 21, 2024 — BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE
FEBRUARY 23, 2024 — SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA QUDOS BANK ARENA
FEBRUARY 24, 2024 — SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA QUDOS BANK ARENA
FEBRUARY 26, 2024 — MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA CHRISTCHURCH ARENA
FEBRUARY 27, 2024 — MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA CHRISTCHURCH ARENA
MARCH 1, 2024 — AUCKLAND, NZ SPARK ARENA
MARCH 4, 2024 — CHIRSTCHURCH, NZ CHRISTCHURCH ARENA
MARCH 27, 2024 — LIMA, PERU ESTADIO SAN MARCOS
APRIL 2, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES
APRIL 3, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES
APRIL 5, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES
APRIL 6, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES
Who are Blink-182’s Reunion Tour opening acts?
Blink-182’s tour has several opening acts: Beauty School Dropout, Destroy Boys, KennyHoopla, Landon Barker, and White Reaper will join Blink-182 and Turnstile on select dates. It’s to be expected that the opening acts will switch around for each show.
What is Blink-182’s Reunion Tour set list?
Considering Blink-182 hasn’t been on tour in nearly a decade, fans can expect most of the set list to include a range of songs from the band’s many albums. The Reunion Tour already kicked off in Saint Paul, Minnesota on May 4, therefore setlist.fm has logged what could potentially be the tours reoccurring set list. See the full track list to the Reunion World Tour down below.
1. “Anthem Part Two”
2. “The Rock Show”
3. “Family Reunion”
4. “Man Overboard”
5. “Feeling This”
6. “Reckless Abandon”
7. “Dysentery Gary”
8. “Up All Night”
9. “Dumpweed”
10. “Edging”
11. “Aliens Exist”
12. “Cynical”
13. “Don’t Leave Me”
14. “Happy Holidays, You Bastard”
15. “Stay Together For The Kids”
16. “Always”
17. “Down”
18. “Bored To Death”
19. “I Miss You”
20. “Adam’s Song”
21. “Ghost On The Dancefloor”
22. “What’s My Age Again?”
23. “First Date”
24. “All The Small Things”
25. “Dammit”
Blink-182 tickets to the Reunion Tour are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.
