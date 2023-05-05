Blink-182 Tickets For The Reunion World Tour Are Going Fast—Get Seats Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you missed out on the initial round of ticket sales for Blink-182’s current Reunion World Tour, don’t worry because there are still seats available and we know where to get them—and for a discount.

This is the first tour Blink-182 has ventured on in nearly a decade since the 20th Anniversary Tour, which include 76 concert dates. Blink-182 reunited in concert with Tom DeLonge Friday, April 14 at the Coachella festival in Indio, California before kicking off the Reunion World Tour. The band returns with its original lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge.

Blink-182 was begun by the three musicians back in 1992, after which Tom went on to take two breaks from the band, the first being 2005-2009 and the second between 2015-2022. This long-awaited reunion also brings the release of a full-length studio album, which is anticipated to drop sometime this year.

The Reunion World Tour was originally set to start in late March 2023, until Travis Barker revealed on Instagram that he was in need of surgery after damaging his hand in one of the band’s rehearsals. Therefore, the beginning of the tour was postponed until May 4, 2023.

Where to buy Blink-182 tickets

Where can fans buy Blink-182 tickets to the Reunion World Tour? Blink-182’s 2023/2024 general sale tour tickets were open to the public on Monday, October 17, mere days after releasing their brand new single “Edging.” While Blink-182 tickets are almost gone on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Blink-182 tickets so you don’t miss the Reunion World Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Blink-182“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Reunion Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Blink-182“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Reunion Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Blink-182 “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Reunion Tour!

What are Blink-182’s Reunion Tour dates?

What are Blink-182’s Reunion Tour dates? Blink-182’s Reunion Tour began on May 4, 2023 at the XGEL Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, and ends on April 6, 2024 Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico. See Blink-182’s Reunion Tour dates below.

MAY 4, 2023 — ST. PAUL, MN XCEL ENERGY CENTER

MAY 6, 2023 — CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER

MAY 7, 2023 — CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER

MAY 9, 2023 — DETROIT, MI LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

MAY 11, 2023 — TORONTO, ON SCOTIABANK ARENA

MAY 12, 2023 — MONTREAL, QC BELL CENTRE

MAY 15, 2023 — TORONTO, ON SCOTIABANK ARENA

MAY 16, 2023 — CLEVELAND, OH ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

MAY 17, 2023 — PITTSBURGH, PA PPG PAINTS ARENA

MAY 19, 2023 — NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

MAY 20, 2023 — BELMONT PARK, NY UBS ARENA

MAY 21, 2023 — BOSTON, MA TD GARDEN

MAY 23, 2023 — WASHINGTON, DC CAPITAL ONE ARENA

MAY 24, 2023 — BROOKLYN, NY BARCLAYS CENTER

MAY 26, 2023 — BALTIMORE, MD BALTIMORE ARENA

MAY 27, 2023 — HERSHEY, PA HERSHEYPARK STADIUM

MAY 27-28, 2023 — ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ADJACENT FESTIVAL

JUNE 14, 2023 — PHOENIX, AZ FOOTPRINT CENTER

JUNE 16, 2023 — LOS ANGELES, CA BMO STADIUM

JUNE 17, 2023 — LOS ANGELES, CA BMO STADIUM

JUNE 19, 2023 — SAN DIEGO, CA PECHANGA ARENA

JUNE 20, 2023 — SAN DIEGO, CA PECHANGA ARENA

JUNE 22, 2023 — SAN JOSE, CA SAP CENTER

JUNE 23, 2023 — SACRAMENTO, CA GOLDEN 1 CENTER

JUNE 25, 2023 — SEATTLE, WA CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

JUNE 27, 2023 — VANCOUVER, BC ROGERS ARENA

JUNE 29, 2023 — EDMONTON, AB ROGERS PLACE

JUNE 30, 2023 — CALGARY, AB SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

JULY 3, 2023 — DENVER, CO BALL ARENA

JULY 5, 2023 — DALLAS, TX AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

JULY 7, 2023 — AUSTIN, TX MOODY CENTER

JULY 8, 2023 — HOUSTON, TX TOYOTA CENTER

JULY 10, 2023 — TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA

JULY 11, 2023 — SUNRISE, FL FLA LIVE ARENA

JULY 13, 2023 — ATLANTA, GA STATE FARM ARENA

JULY 14, 2023 — CHARLOTTE, NC SPECTRUM CENTER

JULY 16, 2023 — NASHVILLE, TN BRIDGESTONE ARENA

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 — GLASGOW, UK OVO HYDRO

SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 — GLASGOW, UK OVO HYDRO

SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 — BELFAST, UK SSE ARENA

SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 — DUBLIN, IRELAND 3ARENA

SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 — ANTWERP, BELGIUM SPORTPALEIS

SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 — COLOGNE, GERMANY LANXESS ARENA

SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 — COPENHAGEN, DENMARK ROYAL ARENA

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 — STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN AVICII ARENA

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 — OSLO, NORWAY SPEKTRUM

SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 — BERLIN, GERMANY MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA

SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 — HAMBURG, GERMANY BARCLAYS ARENA

SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 — PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC O2 ARENA

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 — VIENNA, AUSTRIA STADTHALLE

OCTOBER 2, 2023 — LISBON, PORTUGAL ALTICE ARENA

OCTOBER 3, 2023 — MADRID, SPAIN WIZINK CENTRE

OCTOBER 4, 2023 — BARCELONA, SPAIN PALAU SANT JORDI

OCTOBER 6, 2023 — BOLOGNA, ITALY UNIPOL ARENA

OCTOBER 8, 2023 — AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS ZIGGO DOME

OCTOBER 9, 2023 — PARIS, FRANCE ACCOR ARENA

OCTOBER 11, 2023 — LONDON, UK THE O2

OCTOBER 12, 2023 — LONDON, UK THE O2

OCTOBER 14, 2023 — BIRMINGHAM, UK UTILITA ARENA

OCTOBER 15, 2023 — MANCHESTER, UK AO ARENA

OCTOBER 16, 2023 — MANCHESTER, UK AO ARENA

OCTOBER 21, 2023 — LAS VEGAS, NV WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 22, 2023 — LAS VEGAS, NV WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL

FEBRUARY 8, 2024 — PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA RAC ARENA

FEBRUARY 9, 2024 — PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA RAC ARENA

FEBRUARY 11, 2024 — ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

FEBRUARY 13, 2024 — MELBOURNE, VICTORIA ROD LAVER ARENA

FEBRUARY 14, 2024 — MELBOURNE, VICTORIA ROD LAVER ARENA

FEBRUARY 16, 2024 — SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES QUDOS BANK ARENA

FEBRUARY 17, 2024 — SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES QUDOS BANK ARENA

FEBRUARY 19, 2024 — BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

FEBRUARY 20, 2024 — BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

FEBRUARY 21, 2024 — BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

FEBRUARY 23, 2024 — SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA QUDOS BANK ARENA

FEBRUARY 24, 2024 — SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA QUDOS BANK ARENA

FEBRUARY 26, 2024 — MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA CHRISTCHURCH ARENA

FEBRUARY 27, 2024 — MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA CHRISTCHURCH ARENA

MARCH 1, 2024 — AUCKLAND, NZ SPARK ARENA

MARCH 4, 2024 — CHIRSTCHURCH, NZ CHRISTCHURCH ARENA

MARCH 27, 2024 — LIMA, PERU ESTADIO SAN MARCOS

APRIL 2, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES

APRIL 3, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES

APRIL 5, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES

APRIL 6, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES

Who are Blink-182’s Reunion Tour opening acts?

Blink-182’s tour has several opening acts: Beauty School Dropout, Destroy Boys, KennyHoopla, Landon Barker, and White Reaper will join Blink-182 and Turnstile on select dates. It’s to be expected that the opening acts will switch around for each show.

What is Blink-182’s Reunion Tour set list?

Considering Blink-182 hasn’t been on tour in nearly a decade, fans can expect most of the set list to include a range of songs from the band’s many albums. The Reunion Tour already kicked off in Saint Paul, Minnesota on May 4, therefore setlist.fm has logged what could potentially be the tours reoccurring set list. See the full track list to the Reunion World Tour down below.

1. “Anthem Part Two”

2. “The Rock Show”

3. “Family Reunion”

4. “Man Overboard”

5. “Feeling This”

6. “Reckless Abandon”

7. “Dysentery Gary”

8. “Up All Night”

9. “Dumpweed”

10. “Edging”

11. “Aliens Exist”

12. “Cynical”

13. “Don’t Leave Me”

14. “Happy Holidays, You Bastard”

15. “Stay Together For The Kids”

16. “Always”

17. “Down”

18. “Bored To Death”

19. “I Miss You”

20. “Adam’s Song”

21. “Ghost On The Dancefloor”

22. “What’s My Age Again?”

23. “First Date”

24. “All The Small Things”

25. “Dammit”

