Blink-182 Tickets For The Reunion World Tour Are Going Fast—Get Seats Before They Sell Out

Maya Gandara
If you missed out on the initial round of ticket sales for Blink-182’s current Reunion World Tour, don’t worry because there are still seats available and we know where to get them—and for a discount.

This is the first tour Blink-182 has ventured on in nearly a decade since the 20th Anniversary Tour, which include 76 concert dates. Blink-182 reunited in concert with Tom DeLonge Friday, April 14 at the Coachella festival in Indio, California before kicking off the Reunion World Tour. The band returns with its original lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge.

Blink-182 was begun by the three musicians back in 1992, after which Tom went on to take two breaks from the band, the first being 2005-2009 and the second between 2015-2022. This long-awaited reunion also brings the release of a full-length studio album, which is anticipated to drop sometime this year.

The Reunion World Tour was originally set to start in late March 2023, until Travis Barker revealed on Instagram that he was in need of surgery after damaging his hand in one of the band’s rehearsals. Therefore, the beginning of the tour was postponed until May 4, 2023.

Blink-182

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Where to buy Blink-182 tickets

Where can fans buy Blink-182 tickets to the Reunion World Tour? Blink-182’s 2023/2024 general sale tour tickets were open to the public on Monday, October 17, mere days after releasing their brand new single “Edging.” While Blink-182 tickets are almost gone on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Blink-182 tickets so you don’t miss the Reunion World Tour.

Blink-182 Tickets on StubHub

  1. Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Blink-182
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Reunion Tour!

Blink-182 Tickets on Vivid Seats

  1. Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Blink-182
  2. Filter by City to find performance dates in your area
  3. Select Find Tickets
  4. To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
  5. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout
  6. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Reunion Tour!

Blink-182 Tickets on Ticketmaster

  1. Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Blink-182
  2. Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice
  3. To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
  4. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Reunion Tour!
Blink-182

Getty Images

What are Blink-182’s Reunion Tour dates?

What are Blink-182’s Reunion Tour dates? Blink-182’s Reunion Tour began on May 4, 2023 at the XGEL Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, and ends on April 6, 2024 Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico. See Blink-182’s Reunion Tour dates below.

MAY 4, 2023 — ST. PAUL, MN XCEL ENERGY CENTER 

MAY 6, 2023 — CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER 

MAY 7, 2023 — CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER 

MAY 9, 2023 — DETROIT, MI LITTLE CAESARS ARENA 

MAY 11, 2023 — TORONTO, ON SCOTIABANK ARENA 

MAY 12, 2023 — MONTREAL, QC BELL CENTRE 

MAY 15, 2023 — TORONTO, ON SCOTIABANK ARENA 

MAY 16, 2023 — CLEVELAND, OH ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE 

MAY 17, 2023 — PITTSBURGH, PA PPG PAINTS ARENA 

MAY 19, 2023 — NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN 

MAY 20, 2023 — BELMONT PARK, NY UBS ARENA

MAY 21, 2023 — BOSTON, MA TD GARDEN 

MAY 23, 2023 — WASHINGTON, DC CAPITAL ONE ARENA 

MAY 24, 2023 — BROOKLYN, NY BARCLAYS CENTER 

MAY 26, 2023 — BALTIMORE, MD BALTIMORE ARENA 

MAY 27, 2023 — HERSHEY, PA HERSHEYPARK STADIUM 

MAY 27-28, 2023 — ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ADJACENT FESTIVAL 

JUNE 14, 2023 — PHOENIX, AZ FOOTPRINT CENTER 

JUNE 16, 2023 — LOS ANGELES, CA BMO STADIUM 

JUNE 17, 2023 — LOS ANGELES, CA BMO STADIUM

JUNE 19, 2023 — SAN DIEGO, CA PECHANGA ARENA 

JUNE 20, 2023 — SAN DIEGO, CA PECHANGA ARENA 

JUNE 22, 2023 — SAN JOSE, CA SAP CENTER 

JUNE 23, 2023 — SACRAMENTO, CA GOLDEN 1 CENTER 

JUNE 25, 2023 — SEATTLE, WA CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA 

JUNE 27, 2023 — VANCOUVER, BC ROGERS ARENA 

JUNE 29, 2023 — EDMONTON, AB ROGERS PLACE

JUNE 30, 2023 — CALGARY, AB SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME 

JULY 3, 2023 — DENVER, CO BALL ARENA 

JULY 5, 2023 — DALLAS, TX AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER 

JULY 7, 2023 — AUSTIN, TX MOODY CENTER 

JULY 8, 2023 — HOUSTON, TX TOYOTA CENTER 

JULY 10, 2023 — TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA 

JULY 11, 2023 — SUNRISE, FL FLA LIVE ARENA 

JULY 13, 2023 — ATLANTA, GA STATE FARM ARENA 

JULY 14, 2023 — CHARLOTTE, NC SPECTRUM CENTER 

JULY 16, 2023 — NASHVILLE, TN BRIDGESTONE ARENA 

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 — GLASGOW, UK OVO HYDRO 

SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 — GLASGOW, UK OVO HYDRO 

SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 — BELFAST, UK SSE ARENA 

SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 — DUBLIN, IRELAND 3ARENA 

SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 — ANTWERP, BELGIUM SPORTPALEIS 

SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 — COLOGNE, GERMANY LANXESS ARENA 

SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 — COPENHAGEN, DENMARK ROYAL ARENA 

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 — STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN AVICII ARENA 

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 — OSLO, NORWAY SPEKTRUM 

SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 — BERLIN, GERMANY MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA 

SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 — HAMBURG, GERMANY BARCLAYS ARENA 

SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 — PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC O2 ARENA 

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 — VIENNA, AUSTRIA STADTHALLE 

OCTOBER 2, 2023 — LISBON, PORTUGAL ALTICE ARENA 

OCTOBER 3, 2023 — MADRID, SPAIN WIZINK CENTRE 

OCTOBER 4, 2023 — BARCELONA, SPAIN PALAU SANT JORDI 

OCTOBER 6, 2023 — BOLOGNA, ITALY UNIPOL ARENA 

OCTOBER 8, 2023 — AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS ZIGGO DOME 

OCTOBER 9, 2023 — PARIS, FRANCE ACCOR ARENA 

OCTOBER 11, 2023 — LONDON, UK THE O2 

OCTOBER 12, 2023 — LONDON, UK THE O2 

OCTOBER 14, 2023 — BIRMINGHAM, UK UTILITA ARENA 

OCTOBER 15, 2023 — MANCHESTER, UK AO ARENA 

OCTOBER 16, 2023 — MANCHESTER, UK AO ARENA 

OCTOBER 21, 2023 — LAS VEGAS, NV WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 22, 2023 — LAS VEGAS, NV WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL 

FEBRUARY 8, 2024 — PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA RAC ARENA

FEBRUARY 9, 2024 — PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA RAC ARENA 

FEBRUARY 11, 2024 — ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE 

FEBRUARY 13, 2024 — MELBOURNE, VICTORIA ROD LAVER ARENA 

FEBRUARY 14, 2024 — MELBOURNE, VICTORIA ROD LAVER ARENA 

FEBRUARY 16, 2024 — SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES QUDOS BANK ARENA 

FEBRUARY 17, 2024 — SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES QUDOS BANK ARENA 

FEBRUARY 19, 2024 — BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE 

FEBRUARY 20, 2024 — BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE 

FEBRUARY 21, 2024 — BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE 

FEBRUARY 23, 2024 — SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA QUDOS BANK ARENA 

FEBRUARY 24, 2024 — SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA QUDOS BANK ARENA 

FEBRUARY 26, 2024 — MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA CHRISTCHURCH ARENA 

FEBRUARY 27, 2024 — MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA CHRISTCHURCH ARENA 

MARCH 1, 2024 — AUCKLAND, NZ SPARK ARENA 

MARCH 4, 2024 — CHIRSTCHURCH, NZ CHRISTCHURCH ARENA 

MARCH 27, 2024 — LIMA, PERU ESTADIO SAN MARCOS 

APRIL 2, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES 

APRIL 3, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES 

APRIL 5, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES 

APRIL 6, 2024 — MEXICO CITY, MEXICO PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES

Who are Blink-182’s Reunion Tour opening acts?

Blink-182’s tour has several opening acts: Beauty School Dropout, Destroy Boys, KennyHoopla, Landon Barker, and White Reaper will join Blink-182 and Turnstile on select dates. It’s to be expected that the opening acts will switch around for each show.

What is Blink-182’s Reunion Tour set list?

Considering Blink-182 hasn’t been on tour in nearly a decade, fans can expect most of the set list to include a range of songs from the band’s many albums. The Reunion Tour already kicked off in Saint Paul, Minnesota on May 4, therefore setlist.fm has logged what could potentially be the tours reoccurring set list. See the full track list to the Reunion World Tour down below.

1. “Anthem Part Two”
2. “The Rock Show”
3. “Family Reunion”
4. “Man Overboard”
5. “Feeling This”
6. “Reckless Abandon”
7. “Dysentery Gary”
8. “Up All Night”
9. “Dumpweed”
10. “Edging”
11. “Aliens Exist”
12. “Cynical”
13. “Don’t Leave Me”
14. “Happy Holidays, You Bastard”
15. “Stay Together For The Kids”
16. “Always”
17. “Down”
18. “Bored To Death”
19. “I Miss You”
20. “Adam’s Song”
21. “Ghost On The Dancefloor”
22. “What’s My Age Again?”
23. “First Date”
24. “All The Small Things”
25. “Dammit”

Blink-182 tickets to the Reunion Tour are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

