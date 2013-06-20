‘Bling Ring’ Giveaway: Enter To Win a $1,000 Gift Card to Kitson!

It’s pretty clear that one of the buzziest movies of the summer is “The Bling Ring.” Opening nationwide tomorrow, the flick—directed by Sofia Coppola—is centered around the infamous group of fashion obsessed Los Angeles-based teens who made international news in 2009 when it was revealed they had broken into numerous celebrity homes, pilfering millions of dollars worth of goods from stars like Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

While we obviously don’t condone their criminal behavior, we certainly understand the desire to scoop up designer duds—which is why we’re celebrating the film’s release with a massive giveaway: A $1,000 gift card to Kitson.

In addition to the gift card (which can be used online!), we’ve also got a sweet swag bag full of “Bling Ring” merchandise—including the book on which the movie is based, as well as a stylish T-shirt.

Interested? You should be. Click here to enter now!

