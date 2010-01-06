Blind Date Survival Tips

If going on a first date weren’t awkward enough, going on a blind date can bring up an even wider array of uncomfortable situations. Your best friend may have thought that her boyfriend’s college roommate was destined to be your future soulmate, but she forgot to mention that he has serious B.O. — and you haven’t even gone in for the awkward hug yet. Or maybe you’re meeting up with someone from an online dating site for the first time and arrive at the date only to find out that MaleModel123’s handsome profile photos were cleverly photoshopped to hide his irreparable crater face. We won’t even get into potential serial killer situations…

Okay, so maybe we’re envisioning the worst of the worst. But in all honesty, there’s a lot that can go wrong on a blind date. If you’ve already committed to this treacherous territory, however, take our advice to make sure you get the most out of the night.

1. Go Into It With a Positive Attitude

If you go into the situation expecting disaster before it even begins, chances are your negative associations with the date will hinder you from letting loose and having fun. In case your date does turn out to be someone worthwhile, you’ll want to start the night with your best foot forward, instead of with a bad attitude.

2. Don’t Expect a Fairytale

Okay okay, we told you to be positive — but don’t get your hopes up too much. It’s important to be realistic so that you don’t end up sitting through the date pouting because he’s not the Brad Pitt look-a-like you had hoped for. If your expectations are moderate, you’ll have a higher probability of being pleasantly surprised.

3. Pick a Strategic Meeting Place

There’s nothing worse than meeting someone for the first time only to spend the entire night screaming and starting every sentence with “WHAT?!” because it’s too loud in the room. No, a nightclub is not a practical atmosphere for a blind date. Neither is a popular sportsbar during a playoff Yankees game. Pick a place that is well-lit and moderately crowded so that you won’t be alone, but you won’t have to scream either.

4. Create a Backup Plan

Chances are unlikely, but if you do find yourself in an emergency, need-to-get-out-now situation, then you’ll need an SOS option. We recommend the tried and true strategy of having a friend call you with a “relative that died.” All you have to do is pick a code word with said friend, and simply sneak a text under the table when your nightmare date isn’t looking. But then of course, there’s always the straightforward approach of simply telling your date that you’re just not interested…however, that goes against our whole non-awkward mantra.

5. Be Fun, No Matter What

So you’re approximately one minute into the date and you already know it’s going nowhere. Take the pressure off the romantic aspect of the date and treat it as if you were getting drinks with a family friend. Just because you’re not interested doesn’t mean you should be rude or try to purposefully sabotage the night. You never know who the person might be friends with — a good networking contact perhaps, or even a potential lover. And if all else fails, you may even come out of it with a great new guy friend.

6. Avoid Dates That Are Completely Blind

Make sure you do a little research before you agree to meet this mysterious person. If a friend set you up, ask a few questions so you have some idea of what to expect. If you agreed to meet somone from an online dating site, this gets a bit trickier. We suggest e-mailing back and forth several times and even calling the person so you can at least hear their real voice. If you get any gut instincts that something just isn’t right, don’t feel obligated to go forward with the date.

What are your tips for surviving a blind date?

