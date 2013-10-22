6 Valuable Lessons You Can Learn From Blind Dates

We’ve heard (or even uttered) “I have the perfect person for you!” at some point. Perhaps the most nerve-wracking and awkward of all first dates, blind dates, can also be exciting and filled with important lessons about dating and love.

We asked some experienced blind daters for their key takeaways from when friends and family play the role of matchmaker.

1. Your Friends Aren’t Always Right …

“Don’t trust your friends,” warns Allison, 25. Your loved ones may know you super well, but a lot of the time, people just assume two single folks will automatically get along. This can lead to a whole lot of awkward dinners.

2. … But Your Mom May Be

Leah, 25, explains, “If my mother planned it, it was the right choice.” …That said, there’s a reason they say “mother knows best.”

3. Keep It Going With Questions

“Just ask questions. Avoid the awkward silence,” says Jason, 27. Sometimes, it’s best just to keep the conversation going, even if it feels a little empty. Otherwise, regaining momentum to propel your talk further will be more difficult later on. Ask about what your date does, where his/her favorite places in the city you two live in are, what’s the best TV show on right now … anything that might spark a solid convo.

