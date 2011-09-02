Blek le Rat: Godfather of Stencil Graffiti is Back

Xavier Prou a.k.a.Blek le Rat, is one of the most prolific stencil graffiti artists of his generation, known for his trademark rats and iconic imagery that can be found around the world since New Year’s Eve, 1981. And this year he commemorates 30 years of creating art on the streets with the launch of new retrospective with Art Publishing, Ltd.

The “godfather” of stencil graffiti’s influence has reached contemporary culture and artists such as the infamously anonymous Banksy who said in 2006, “Every time I think I’ve painted something slightly original, I find out that Blek le Rat has done it as well. Only twenty years earlier. . .”

Parisian born Prou, who has been practicing stencil graffiti since the late 1970’s, will fete his 30-year anniversary with a tour of gallery exhibitions throughout the United States and Europe. The tour will also feature the launch of his highly anticipated book at Art Basel Miami Beach 2011, which offers the first full history of this seminal artist’s tradition and legacy.

You can expect to be treated to a personal look at Blek le Rat’s personal life and never before seen works. The retrospective features the artist’s private family photos, point and shoot images of his graffiti artwork from around the world, and full-color reproductions of his gallery pieces.

Visit Art Publishing, Ltd to find out when this must-see exhibit is coming to a city near you.