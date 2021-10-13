Blazer Trends To Help You Look More Like Hailey Bieber, Less Like An Accountant

Scroll To See More Images

Even though I don’t work in Corporate America, I have a long-standing joke with my friends that I’m “born to wear a blazer.” On the few business-formal occasions during which one was needed, I couldn’t help but feel like a badass bitch! There’s just something about the structured silhouette that makes me feel powerful and chic—so when celebs like Hailey Bieber made blazer trends a thing, I was obviously delighted.

Nowadays, blazers aren’t just for the office (although, if you’re returning to yours after months of working from home, you should probs get a new one, too). Oversized blazers worn with bike shorts are the perfect running-errands attire. Leather blazers with satin slips underneath give date night looks some edge.

Remember going out on the weekends and absolutely hating carrying around a jacket for warmth that clashed with your outfit? Those days are over—the blazer makes your look better. Just ask Mrs. Bieber, Bella Hadid and any of the other street style stars who can’t get enough.

If you’re not sure where to start, a few key silhouettes and patterns come to mind that I’m happy to share. Below, read on for a few essential blazers I think every gal needs in her closet for the upcoming fall/winter season. Trust me, you were born to wear a blazer!

The Neutral

I buy most of my Bieber-inspired blazers from H&M because I love the fit, but it’s their wide array of neutrals that’s really got me coming back on the reg. If you’re looking for the right shade of grey, tan or clay, I promise they’ve got it.

The Leather

Faux, duh! Zara has a plethora of gorgeous faux leather blazers, some of which are even under $100 despite looking way pricier. Snag one and elevate even the simplest of ‘fits.

The Statement

Texture and color can elevate this simple silhouette and leave you looking like a celeb on the run from the paps.Lean in to blazers with a little extra flair! This pick features the season’s trendiest hue and some round gold buttons for added pizzazz.

The Plaid

Nothing says classic like a plaid blazer, so snagging one with an old-school feel you can modernize for under $100 is a major win. This one by Treasure & Bond comes in straight and plus-size options.

The Oversized

The perfect oversized fit can be hard to come by. It can’t look ridiculously big, but it has to give that laid-back feel! Of course, Everlane has figured out how to strike the perfect balance. The Easy Blazer is worth every damn penny.

The Crop

Short girls like me live and die for a cropped blazer, especially when paired with night-out ‘fits to keep the structure strong up top but highlight our midriff. This creamy vegan leather pick from Abercrombie is a must. It comes in black, too!

The Linen

Linen is the perfect lightweight material if a heavy wool blazer doesn’t suit your current climate. It still adds structure, but with a slightly more laid-back flair, perfect for pairing with light-wash denim and kicks on the weekends.

The YoPro

Some blazers just scream “Pair me with matching trousers and run the board meeting!” and that’s more than fine with me. Express has tons of chic women’s suiting options like this YoPro-friendly (young professional, duh) plaid moment.