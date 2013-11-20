StyleCaster
18 Sleek Blazers To Chic Up Any Winter Look (For Less Than $100)

Julie Gerstein
Maybe it’s because we were in close proximity to Alexa Chung the other night, a woman who wears a blazer (and, well, everything) perfectly, but right now, we’re really feeling sharp blazers right now. Whether worn with dark denim and a blouse buttoned all the way up, or over a cute dress and tights, there’s no denying the blazers’ amazing ability to pull together any look, making it chic and office appropriate.

Whereas blazers once conjured up visions of conservative power-dressing, they’ve since taken on a more casual, easygoing vibe, as evidenced by these 18 affordable and stylish pieces we’ve rounded up. From Zara’s edgy faux leather and lace number, to J. Crew’s soft knit style, check out these winter blazers that all clock in at less than $100.

J. Crew Contrast Knit Blazer, $99.99; at J. Crew

Dinner Jacket Blazer, $34.95; at H&M

LC by Lauren Conrad Boyfriend Blazer, $34.99; at Kohl's 

Velvet Applique Blazer, $39.99; at Mango

Dotside Blazer, $98; at Anthropologie

Vila Blazer with Single Button, $49.83; at Asos

DKNY Jeans Drapey Linen Blazer, $29.99; at 6pm.com

BB Dakota Cory Cropped Blazer, $65; at Revolve Clothing

Kenneth Cole Hermia Zipper Detail Open Front Blazer, $59.97; at Nordstrom Rack

Blazer in Wool Blend, $59.95; at H&M

Wish Proxy Blazer, $84; at Revolve Clothing

Loose-Fit Blazer, $99.99; at Zara

Ecote Ringmaster Metallic Jacquard Blazer, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Crepe Jacket, $49.95; at H&M

Striped Knit Blazer, $84.99; at LOFT

Jarlo Blazer with Lace Back, $80; at Asos

Petite Blazer in Mixed Boucle, $62.29; at Asos

Faux Leather and Guipure Lace Jacket, $69.99; at Zara

