18 Sleek Blazers To Chic Up Any Winter Look (For Less Than $100)

Maybe it’s because we were in close proximity to Alexa Chung the other night, a woman who wears a blazer (and, well, everything) perfectly, but right now, we’re really feeling sharp blazers right now. Whether worn with dark denim and a blouse buttoned all the way up, or over a cute dress and tights, there’s no denying the blazers’ amazing ability to pull together any look, making it chic and office appropriate.

Whereas blazers once conjured up visions of conservative power-dressing, they’ve since taken on a more casual, easygoing vibe, as evidenced by these 18 affordable and stylish pieces we’ve rounded up. From Zara’s edgy faux leather and lace number, to J. Crew’s soft knit style, check out these winter blazers that all clock in at less than $100.