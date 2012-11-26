Blast From The Past: Tyra Banks Will Reprise Her Role As Lindsay Lohan’s Doll In Disney’s “Life-Size” Sequel

It’s been quite a week for TV movies that are somehow related to Lindsay Lohan. Last night’s premiere of Lifetime’s “Liz & Dick” (in which Lohan starred as a middle-aged Elizabeth Taylor) has been trashed by critics, and now it’s just been announced that a sequel to her 2000 Disney Channel flick “Life-Size” is on its way.

In case you don’t recall (something we can’t entirely blame you for), “Life-Size stars Lohan as a little kid and Tyra Banks as Eve, a doll that comes to life. The tagline for the movie was, “She was a perfect doll. Now she’s the real thing.” Fortunately for anyone who saw “Liz & Dick,” Lohan won’t be back honing her acting chops for the sequel—but Banks will, according to Variety, which also confirmed Banks will serve as executive producer.

“Life-Size” debuted to a whopping 13.6 million viewers and has had considerable success on video and DVD, so it sort of make sense a follow-up is on the way (even if it’s over a decade later). We are, however, surprised that the mega-busy Banks (whose fast on her way to becoming the female version of jack-of-all-trades James Franco, sans the Harvard thing) chose to participate. No word on when, exactly, the sequel is set to air.

