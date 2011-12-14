Blast From The Past: Fashion’s ‘Deja Vu’ Standouts

We all know that history repeats itself — and the same goes for fashion. From resurgences in trends to lookalike editorials, it’s no surprise that current trends take hints from memorable moments in the past.

Based on some of the campaigns and editorials we’ve seen in recent years, we’re having some serious deja vu moments right about now.We can’t be the only ones seeing double with these recognizable fashion instances; which seem to bare a striking resemblance to one another….

Do you think these eye-catching similarities are merely coincidences? Or does credit need to be given to the originals?

Check out these recent campaigns that have us doing a major double-take alongside eerily alike images from decades prior — fashion flashbacks, anyone?