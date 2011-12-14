Blast From The Past: Fashion’s ‘Deja Vu’ Standouts

We all know that history repeats itself — and the same goes for fashion. From resurgences in trends to lookalike editorials, it’s no surprise that current trends take hints from memorable moments in the past.
Based on some of the campaigns and editorials we’ve seen in recent years, we’re having some serious deja vu moments right about now.We can’t be the only ones seeing double with these recognizable fashion instances; which seem to bare a striking resemblance to one another….
Do you think these eye-catching similarities are merely coincidences? Or does credit need to be given to the originals?
Check out these recent campaigns that have us doing a major double-take alongside eerily alike images from decades prior — fashion flashbacks, anyone?
Left, Versace's 1993 campaign; Right, Moschino's Fall 2010 ad campaign
Left, Calvin Klein 1992; Right, Alexander Wang's 2010 Interview magazine editorial
P.S. The recent version admittedly was "paying homage" to the original.
Left, A 1990 Vogue Paris shoot; Right, Vogue Paris duplicating the photo in 2008
Left, An editorial from the September 1991 Issue of Vogue; Right, a spread from a 2010 issue of Viva! Moda magazine
Left, an August 1992 Cosmopolitan cover; Right, Scarlett Johansson on January's 2011 issue
Left, Naomi Campbell in 1992; Right, Lady Gaga for V Magazine in May 2011
Mother/daughter combo Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner in 1999; Right, Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger in 2011 for H&M
Left, Versace's 1995 ad; Right, Lanvin's Spring 2011 campaign
Left, a Vogue editorial form 1992; Right, another Vogue spread from the October 2009 issue
Left, Kate Moss in 1996 for photographer Irving Penn; Right, Gisele Bundchen in V Magazine's Spring 2011 issue
Left, Demi Moore covering Vanity Fair in the August 1991 issue; Right, Britney Spears on the June 2006 cover of Harper's Bazaar