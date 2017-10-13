StyleCaster
22 Blanket Scarves to Give You All the Cozy Feels This Fall and Winter

22 Blanket Scarves to Give You All the Cozy Feels This Fall and Winter

by
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion Ideas | Blanket Scarf Shopping Guide
Photo: Getty Images

It’s almost our favorite time of year—blanket scarf season! We all know that blanket scarves are basically essential to every fashionista’s wardrobe during the cold months, but one of the reasons why we’re such a big fan of these scarves is because it’s literally like wearing your own little blanket around—hence the name.

They’re insanely comfortable, warm and remind us of our sacred spot on our couch cozied up watching Netflix. Right? Plus, there’s no need to mess with jewelry, hair or even really worry about the details of your outfit, because blanket scarves are the show-stopper (and best cover-up) this season. Throw on an oversized one and you’re set for the day, or style your blanket scarf as a poncho or wrap.

Ahead, check out 22 of the coziest blanket scarves you’ll need in your life this fall and winter.

1 of 22
The Nude Game
Photo: Getty Images
Fringe Benefits

Missoni poncho, $250; at Net-a-Porter

The Oversized Scarf
Photo: Getty Images
Striped Up

Scarf, $44.95; at Sole Society

Printed Beauty
Photo: Getty Images
Buffalo Check

Mix No. 6 scarf, $19.95; at DSW

The Classic
Photo: Getty Images
The Reversible Scarf

Scarf, $39.95; at L.L. Bean

Greyed Out
Photo: Getty Images
The Elyse

Elyse scarf, $30; at Shoptiques

Maroon Blues
Photo: Getty Images
Speckled Scarf

Scarf, $49.95; at Sole Society

Going Out Scarf
Photo: Getty Images
Casstleford Check

Burberry scarf, $295; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Black meets Blue
Photo: Getty Images
Teal Timing

Carte Blanche scarf, $97; at Shoptiques

Little Red Things
Photo: Getty Images
Woodland Green

Wool scarf, $24.98 (was $49.95); at Sole Society

Knitted
Photo: Getty Images
Limed Up

Scarf, $34; at Humble Chic

Out of School
Photo: Getty Images
Plaid Pop

Apt 9 scarf, $19.99 (was $32); at Kohl's

