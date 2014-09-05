17 Cozy Blanket Coats to Shop For Fall

We’ve seen Cara Delevingne sporting one down the Burberry runway, designers like Etro to Roberto Cavalli sending them down the catwalk, and street style stars like Olivia Palermo wrapping up in them. We’re talking about blanket coats, undoubtedly one of Fall 2014’s biggest—and coziest—trends.

Obviously, any garment that has the word “blanket” in its name is going to be comfortable, but these are also extremely functional and highly stylish. While Burberry’s monogrammed shawl version might be a tad out of reach for some of us, there’s plenty of others that are affordable and accessible.

Click through the gallery above to start shopping blanket coats now. Hey, fall’s just around the corner!