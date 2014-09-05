StyleCaster
17 Cozy Blanket Coats to Shop For Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
We’ve seen Cara Delevingne sporting one down the Burberry runway, designers like Etro to Roberto Cavalli sending them down the catwalk, and street style stars like Olivia Palermo wrapping up in them. We’re talking about blanket coats, undoubtedly one of Fall 2014’s biggest—and coziest—trends.

Obviously, any garment that has the word “blanket” in its name is going to be comfortable, but these are also extremely functional and highly stylish. While Burberry’s monogrammed shawl version might be a tad out of reach for some of us, there’s plenty of others that are affordable and accessible.

Click through the gallery above to start shopping blanket coats now. Hey, fall’s just around the corner!

Steven Alan Blanket Coat; $495 at stevenalan.com

Ecote Asymmetrical Blanket Coat; $229 at urbanoutfitters.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cecile Wool Blend Blanket Wrap Coat; $340 at bloomingdales.com

Bailey 44 Blanket Coat; $264 at revolveclothing.com

Long coat, $279; at Zara

Stella McCartney Wrap-Front Blanket Coat; $2,000 at barneys.com

Oasis Textured Long Belted Coat; $160 at houseoffraser.co.uk

ASOS Jersey Maxi Trench; $116 at asos.com

LAUREN MANOOGIAN Capote Coat; $564 at lagarconne.com

Oasis Emma Wraparound Blanket Coat; $123 at houseoffraser.co.uk

Ecote Asymmetrical Blanket Coat; $229 at urbanoutfitters.com

Pendleton Jacquard Blanket Coat; $550 at nordstrom.com

Trina Turk Wrap Coat - Jane Alpaca; $550 at bloomingdales.com

Tasha Polizzi Prairie Blanket Coat; $270 at zappos.com

BARNEYS NEW YORK Chevron-Knit Hooded Sweater Coat; $149 at barneyswarehouse.com

Stockholm Plaid Wrap Coat; $138 at nastygal.com

The Laden Showroom X Katka Rosanna Convex Salt & Pepper Car Coat; $123 at asos.com

