Blake Crashed Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season & His Ex Tayshia Had a Surprising Reaction to Him Dating Her Friend

Second time’s the charm? The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Blake Moynes show that he may have made the right choice to crash Katie’s season after his breakups with two other Bachelorettes.

Blake is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)

Katie filmed season 16 of The Bachelorette from the beginning of March to the end of April at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico. Instead of Chris Harrison, her season was hosted by season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In her Bachelor bio for Matt’s season, Katie said that she wants a man who is as “daring and adventurous” as she is. “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio read. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continued, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!”

As Bachelor Nation members know, Blake was a fan favorite when he was on a past Bachelorette season. (More on that later.) Will that experience help him with Katie? Ahead are the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Blake we know so far.

Who is Blake from The Bachelorette?

Blake, a 30-year-old from Hamilton, Ontario, was a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. He was eliminated in ninth place before Hometown Dates after a one-on-one date with Tayshia, where she told him that she couldn’t see a future with him. (Clare, for her part, broke up with Blake and the rest of her contestants on the fourth episode of her season after she decided to leave the show to be with her winner, Dale Moss.)

Blake made his debut on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston in episode 4. He’s also a friend of contestant Brendan Scanzano, who is also from Canada. In an interview with Us Weekly in June, Katie revealed that she and Blake had talked before her season. “I definitely knew who he was, which also Tayshia’s ex-boyfriend! So that’s weird,” she said. “We had chatted before, but usually what happens is, like, the guys will reach out to the women once they’re eliminated and be like, ‘Good luck, you did great.’ Like very generic, you know? And so to see him, I was like, ‘Why is he here?’ Like, ‘What’s happening?’”

Tayshia, who is a co-host on season 16 of The Bachelorette, told Us Weekly at the time thatshe was “shocked” to see Blake on Katie’s season but approves of their relationship. “I was a little shocked!” she said. “But in a good way, you know, I had a conversation with him and he’s a good man. So, if he felt like he wanted to show up and surprise someone, then I stand behind it.”

Nick Viall, who hosted a group date on Katie’s season, told Us Weekly in June that Katie and Blake’s pre-Bachelorette relationship was reminiscent to him on season 11 with Kaitlyn Bristowe. “It sounds like there was some dialogue between Katie and Blake. I don’t think it was to the degree that it was with [me and] Kaitlyn,” he said. “[For us], it was like a pretty intense, you know, two months of dialogue, but I do think Blake will go far.”

He continued, “I think Katie had met him. I don’t know for sure. She had told me about it and it was filmed. They didn’t use it, but it was filmed,”

What is Blake’s job?

Blake works as a wildlife manager. According to his Bachelorette bio for season 16, Blake considers himself a “wildlife enthusiast” and said his “dream woman is outdoorsy.” Blake, whose Instagram is filled with photos of animals and camping trips, also told ABC that “he has no problems talking about his emotions and wants a partner who will appreciate that he wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Does Blake win The Bachelorette?

So…does Blake win The Bachelorette? Yes, he does. According to Reality Steve, Blake proposed to Katie at the Final Rose Ceremony after she give him her Final Rose, and they’re engaged and still together. The other four finalists are Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland; Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old pro football player from Vienna, Austria; and Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey. For more spoilers about The Bachelorette 2021, click here.

