Here’s How Much Blake Shelton Makes on ‘The Voice’ Amid Rumors He’s Being Fired From the Show

After more than a decade on The Voice, Blake Shelton’s net worth is only continuing to grow. But is it enough to make him the richest coach on the series?

It only makes sense that fans are curious to know how Blake Shelton’s net worth compares to that of his fellow coaches on The Voice—especially now that he’s the last original judge on the series! The country singer has been a coach on the NBC singing competition since its premiere in April 2011, appearing alongside judges Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green on Season 1 of the series. Since then, Shelton has amassed the most wins out of any coach in Voice history, with eight of his singers taking home the $100,000 cash prize and Universal Music Group record deal in the last 20 seasons of the show.

But that isn’t the only prize the “God’s Country” singer has managed to land in his many years as a coach on The Voice. Following his 2015 divorce from Miranda Lambert, Shelton started dating No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani, who joined the cast of The Voice in Season 7. The fellow Voice coaches got engaged in late 2020 and married in July 2021 after six years together.

Clearly, Shelton has The Voice to thank for his relationship—and it seems the same can be said for his net worth. For everything we know about Blake Shelton’s salary on The Voice, just keep on reading below!

How much does Blake Shelton make on The Voice?

As the last original judge on The Voice, it makes only sense that Blake Shelton’s salary would be impressive compared to his fellow coaches. But is that really the case? According to one report by The Wrap, the country crooner takes home around $13 million per season. Meanwhile, his fellow season 21 coach Kelly Clarkson is estimated to earn at least $15 million per season, whereas newcomer judge Ariana Grande is slated to have a whopping $20 to $25 million salary.

Despite rumors that he’s being “fired” from The Voice and replaced by Grande, Shelton has remained dedicated to the NBC talent competition—and it’s likely that his impressive salary on the series has something to do with this decision. It’s worth noting that the $13 million figure for Shelton’s salary was last estimated in 2016, meaning it’s more than likely to have increased since. While we don’t know the exact number today, one source claimed to Radar Online that Shelton’s salary on The Voice got a bump after he and his then-fiancée Gwen Stefani negotiated for higher bonuses when she returned for Season 19 of the NBC series.

How else does Blake Shelton make money?

Aside from his role on The Voice, Shelton has grossed at least $180 million in ticket sales, television salaries and merchandise since 2011, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site also reports that the country crooner grosses an estimated $1 million per concert performance. The “Nobody But You” singer has also been wise to invest in real estate throughout the years, including his Ten Points Ranch in Texas and a 1,200-acre estate in Oklahoma.

What is Blake Shelton’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Blake Shelton’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $100 million as of 2021. Shelton has amassed this huge net worth after decades in the music industry. He got his start in 2001 with his first record contract with Nashville’s now-defunct Giant Records. After signing at the age of 25, Shelton released his debut single “Austin,” which went on to spend five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart at the time. Since then, the country crooner has released 12 studio albums and over 50 singles.

Shelton previously opened up about how he “struggled for so long to get by” before his career took off in an interview with CMT News. “Those days when the big struggle was, ‘Man, do I pay my rent or my electric bill, or do I just say screw it and go buy some beer?’ You had to decide because you didn’t have enough to go around,” he told the site. “But those really were some of the best days of my life that I still think about all the time.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

