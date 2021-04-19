Blake Shelton May Have Just Hinted He’s Leaving ‘The Voice’ Like Fiancée Gwen Stefani

Many are beginning to wonder if Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice after being a coach on the series for 20 seasons—and it looks like the country crooner may have just given his fans a hint.

During a recent interview with hosts Hoda and Jenna on the TODAY show, Shelton, 44, opened up about his engagement with former Voice coach, Gwen Stefani, 51, while hinting at what their upcoming nuptials could mean for his time on the NBC talent series. The “God’s Country” singer revealed that he would like to see himself settling down with his fiancée “sooner than later” when asked about his plans for the future, leading some fans to think of his possible exit from the series.

Hoda asked Shelton, “Do you picture yourself in ten years, you and Gwen, just out in Oklahoma, not jetting all over the place? Do you see yourself living a much simpler life way way down the road?” The country star admitted that he’s hoping for that lifestyle even sooner than the host suggested: “I hope that’s not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long for me,” he said, “I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

Shelton continued, “I mean, we’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life. I think we’re both ready for that honestly.” The Voice coach noted that he’s beginning to feel more like a “hermit” as he’s aged. “The older I get, the more I feel like I’m starting to turn into a little bit of a hermit,” he joked. “Just passing things, except interviews with you, Hoda.”

During his appearance on the talk show, Shelton also revealed when he plans to tie the knot with Stefani. “I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again,” he explained. “And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after.” The “Happy Anywhere’ singer went on to confirm that he and Stefani, who got engaged in October 2020, are aiming for a summer ceremony. “So hopefully this summer now,” he said. “I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don’t know.”