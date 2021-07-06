Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Wedding Was Officiated by Their ‘Voice’ Co-Star

Mr. and Mrs.! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding included musical vows and an officiant from The Voice.

Shelton and Stefani, who met on season 7 of The Voice in 2014, married at the country singer’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 3. The couple tied the knot at a chapel that Shelton built for the wedding.

Carson Daly, the host of The Voice, revealed on the TODAY show on Monday, July 6, that he officiated his co-stars’ wedding, which he called “very, very special.”

“It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen,” he said. “The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”

After the nuptials, Daly, who has hosted The Voice since season 1 in 2011, posted an Instagram photo of him and Shelton at the altar as Stefani walked down the aisle. “Here comes the bride…so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!” he captioned the post.

Daly also revealed on TODAY that Shelton wrote a song for his vows. “At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying ‘since I was a little girl…blah blah blah’ and she crushes [it], not a dry eye in the church,” he said “It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, ‘Top that, buddy.'”

Daly then recalled Shelton telling the the audience: “Gwen has always given me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song.” Daley then told TODAY that Shelton wrote a song titled “Reach the Star” for his vows to his wife. “Guitar comes in, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song—while he’s crying—that he wrote specifically for her. ‘Reach the Star,’ I think it was called,” he said. “Not a dry eye in the house. That was a highlight.”

As for if Shelton will ever release the song, Daly is unsure even though he called it a “hit.” “[The song] will put everybody in the wedding at that moment. You will be transformed on to that hilltop in the middle of Oklahoma,” he said.

The Voice host also described Shelton and Stefani’s wedding as “perfectly them” with a “bunch of pinch me moments.” “It was perfectly them, the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant, and refined, and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country, and down home, and fun as Blake is,” he said.. “They just work. They’re an unlikely pair. They’re like if you paired delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper, on the menu, it doesn’t seem to work, but it works.”

He continued, “They’re comfort food with class and everybody roots for that. It was just their family. It was small and it was perfect.”

Though Daly has worked with Shelton for every season of The Voice, he revealed on TODAY that he’s known Stefani longer. “I’ve known Gwen for 25 years. I was friends with them both when they met separately. I love Blake to death. He’s like the brother I never had,” he said. “When they called me, they had me on speaker phone and they said, ‘We think you’re perfect for it.'”

He continued, “Gwen and I both share a deep sense of faith. We talk a lot about faith, the two of us, and to work with them and their family to get to be a part of that day with my family was really an honor. It was fun, too. I don’t want people to think ‘Oh, a big celebrity wedding.’ We had a blast all weekend long.”

For the nuptials, Stefani wore a custom strapless lily white silk georgette Vera Wang wedding dress with a plunging neckline and hand tumbled tulle on the bottom. In a photo posted by Stefani’s stylist, Mariel Haenn, the names “Gwen, Blake, Kingston, Zuma, Apollo” could be seen sewn into Stefani’s chapel-length veil. The dress was also embroidered with two love birds symbolizing Stefani and Shelton, as well as three baby birds for her three kids. The No Doubt singer completed her look with a custom VRAI necklace made with sustainably created diamonds.

Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, are Stefani’s sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The former couple, who married in 2003, divorced in 2016. They separated in 2015, which was around the time Shelton announced his split from his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert.

A source told Us Weekly on Monday that Stefani made a conscious effort to include her kids both in her wedding dress and in her ceremony. “Her dad walked her down the aisle and the boys were included in the ceremony. They were recognized as being a family of five,” the insider said. “Blake and Gwen both were emotional. Blake had tears in his eyes reciting his vows to Gwen and upon seeing her in the chapel he built for their love.”

See below for more photos from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding.