Blake Shelton Just Revealed When He & Gwen Stefani Are Planning to Get Married

We just got a big clue about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s wedding date from the man himself. According to Shelton, he and his fiancé are planning on getting hitched before his next season of The Voice, which means that wedding bells may be in order as soon as the summer of 2021.

The Voice coach, 44, opened up about his wedding plans with Stefani, 51, during his surprise guest-hosting appearance on the Wednesday, March 31 episode of NBC New’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again,” Shelton explained to co-hosts Hoda and Jenna. “And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after.”

The “God’s Plan’ singer went on to confirm that he and Stefani are aiming for a summer ceremony. “So hopefully this summer now,” he said. “I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don’t know.” Shelton and Stefani, who got engaged in October 2020, don’t have an exact wedding date for their nuptials—but they do have an idea about who they’d like to attend their “amazing concert wedding.”

“It’s starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden,” the country crooner joked. “I’ve got all these superstars saying they’re going to do it. I hope so. I don’t know.”

Days before Shelton’s TODAY appearance, his former Voice co-star Adam Levine joked that Stefani and Shelton “can’t afford” him as a performer at their wedding, before going on to admit that he would, of course, being “honored” to perform during their ceremony. “I would love to,” he said during SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Monday, March 29. Others, such as Disney alum Miley Cyrus, have also offered to play at their nuptials.

The “Austin” singer went on to express how he would “love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding.” For now, though, the couple’s plans are tentative as they wait to see how social distancing conditions continue to develop. “We’re just waiting every day like everybody else to see what our summer is going to look like and go from there,” he said.