Blake Shelton Asked Gwen Stefani’s Sons For Their Blessings Before He Proposed

Family affair! Blake Shelton asked Gwen Stefani’s sons for their permission before his proposal.

A source told People on Wednesday, November 4, that the “God’s Country” singer asked the No Doubt member’s three sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, for their blessings before he got down on one knee in front of their mom. “Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission,” the source said. “Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.”

However, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, weren’t Stefani’s only family members that Shelton talked to before he proposed to her. A source also told Us Weekly that Shelton also asked Stefani’s dad, Dennis Stefani, for his blessing before he popped the question to his daughter. “Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” the source said. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

Shelton and Stefani—who met on season 7 of The Voice in 2014 and started dating soon after—announced their engagement in late October with a photo on their Instagram accounts of them kissing while the “Hollaback Girl” singer showed of her massive diamond ring. “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx,” she captioned the post. Shelton, for his part, wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

A source also told HollywoodLife on Tuesday, November 3, that Stefani plans to have her sons involved in her wedding to Shelton. Per the source, Stefani wants the wedding to be a “family affair” with her sons “very involved.” As for when Shelton and Stefani plan to tie the knot, HollywoodLife’s source notes that have eyes on a wedding in late 2021, but they’re in no rush. “The goal for Blake and Gwen would be to get married after COVID so they have a chance to celebrate with everyone they want there,” the insider said. “Planning is already taking place and the dream would be later next year [2021], when hopefully everyone is out of this COVID mess, or it is at least more contained.”

The insider went on to note that the couple is in “no major rush” and want to “savor this moment of being engaged.” The source also claims that Stefani and Shelton have discussed having a wedding “during COVID, if need be.”