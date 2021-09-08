Blake Shelton Feels ‘Much More Secure’ With Gwen Stefani Than He Did With Miranda Lambert

Now that they’re officially husband and wife, fans are beginning to get an idea of how Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s relationship differs from his past marriages—including his previous union with fellow country singer, Miranda Lambert.

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, the “Happy Anywhere” crooner, 45, does “feel different” in his relationship with the No Doubt alum, 51. “Blake is much more secure with Gwen,” the source told the outlet in a report published on Wednesday, September 7. “He can trust her, and there is a mutual level of respect.” Part of that respect involves a commitment to working around each other’s busy schedules, according to the insider. “It was something Blake insisted on,” the source explained, noting that the pair never spend more than two weeks apart from each other. “They also deal with problems as soon as they surface,” they added. “Nothing lingers.”

But what makes Blake’s marriage with Gwen especially different from his past relationships? According to Us Weekly’s source, “Blake could never be vulnerable in his first two marriages.” The country star—who was previously married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015 and elementary school teacher Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006—has since grown more emotionally mature. “He has grown and learned a lot,” the insider explained. “Gwen had to really earn his trust.”

Stefani, for her part, was previously married to fellow musician Gavin Rossdale. The pair, who married in 2002 and separated in August 2015, finalized their divorce in 2016. The exes share sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7—each of whom attended their mom’s wedding to Blake in July.

Gwen and Blake, who met on season 7 of The Voice in 2014, married at the country singer’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma in July 2021. The couple tied the knot at a chapel that Blake built just for the wedding. Two days after their nuptials took place, Gwen took to Instagram to share a series photos from their heartfelt ceremony. “July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! ❤️🙏🏻,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. Blake, meanwhile, was said to be “thrilled” about his marriage to the California native.

“Blake is thrilled to be married again,” the source revealed to Us. “He is a simple guy that just wanted to marry Gwen. He isn’t the type to play the field or date. He knew Gwen was his soulmate and his friends know he is the happiest he has ever been.”