Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani May Have Secretly Gotten Married & These Photos Prove It

The word on the street is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married, and there are photos that make us convinced they had a secret wedding.

Blake and Gwen, who met on season 7 of The Voice in 2014 and started dating in 2015, got engaged in October 2020. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” Blake captioned an Instagram photo at the time of him and Gwen kissing. Gwen posted the same picture with the note, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

Since Blake and Gwen’s announcement, however, there hasn’t been a lot of news about their wedding and when they plan to tie the knot…until this weekend. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gwen was photographed with Blake on Saturday, June 12, with that looked like a diamond wedding band next to her engagement ring. (See the photos here.) The pictures came a day after the No Doubt posted an Instagram photo of her drinking a glass of wine with the text, “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED.” Gwen captioned the picture with several wedding-related emojis such as a bride emoji and a ring emoji: “👰🏼‍♀️💍🥰”

Gwen was photographed with the the wedding band on a walk in Santa Monica, California, with Blake and her 7-year-old son, Apollo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The couple had just come back to Los Angeles after their time in Oklahoma, where Blake owns a ranch. A source told Us Weekly in December 2020 that Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his ranch, which he and Gwen planned to use for a wedding that would “most likely” happen in 2021.

In an interview on the TODAY show in March, Blake also confirmed that he and Gwen planned to get married in the summer. “So hopefully this summer now,” he said. “I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don’t know,” Blake said. He continued, “We’re just waiting every day like everybody else to see what our summer is going to look like and go from there.” He also teased at the time that her nuptials looked more like an “amazing concert wedding” with how many musicians he and Gwen invited. “It’s starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden,” he joked. “I’ve got all these superstars saying they’re going to do it. I hope so. I don’t know.”

Prior to her relationship with Blake, Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016. The two share three sons: Zuma, 12, Kingston, 15, and Apollo, 7. Blake, for his part, was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

In an episode of The Voice in May, Blake opened up about how Gwen was the “greatest thing” to come out of the show. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice? That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me,” he said.

