Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Just Moved into Their First Home Together & Her Sons Are Living With Them

Shacking up. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani moved into an L.A. home together—with her three sons. Us Weekly reported on Thursday, September 3, that the “Honeybee” singer and the No Doubt member have officially moved into a Los Angeles mansion after several weeks together at Shelton’s home in Oklahoma.

A source told the magazine that Shelton and Stefani decided to move into their new home together in September, so that the house would be prepped for the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, as they start virtual school due to the current health crisis. Stefani shares her sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, whom she separated from in 2015.

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” the insider said. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.”

The source also noted that the home, which Shelton and Stefani purchased in October 2019, is “very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty.”

As for what Stefani and Shelton’s house looks like, Us Weekly’s source revealed that both the “Sweet Escape” singer and the “God’s Country” crooner will have separate rooms if they want to be by themselves. Each also has a massive closet for organize their now-useless red carpet attire. “Gwen has a glam closet any woman would love to have,” the source said. “And Blake’s closet isn’t so shabby either.”

The insider continued, “They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed.”

Stefani and Shelton first met on the set of The Voice in 2014. Both singers served as coaches for season 7. “Before I was on The Voice I never heard of him before,” Stefani said on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015. “I’m an O.C. girl. Like, what would I know?”

Season 7 of The Voice came months before Stefani and Shelton both confirmed their divorces in the summer of 2015. In a statement in August 2015, Stefani and Rossdale confirmed that they were separating after almost 13 years of marriage. “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment,” the couple said at the time.

In July 2015, Shelton and his then-wife, Miranda Lambert, also confirmed they were separating after four years of marriage. “This is not the future we envisioned,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately.”

In June 2019, Shelton responded to rumors that he and Stefani were secretly married in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny. I’ve learned over the years just to take that for what it is,” he said at the time.

He continued, “If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have. You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better.”