Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Continue to Fuel Engagement Rumors at the Grammys

Music’s other first couple has arrived. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Grammys 2020 photos continued to fuel engagement rumors. The country singer, 43, and the former No Doubt member, 50, walked the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, where the couple didn’t shy away from the cameras or PDA.

Stefani wore a white Dolce & Gabbana dress decorated with shells, which she joked to Ryan Seacrest on E!’s Live on the Red Carpet that the shells were a nod to her boyfriend’s last name: “Shellton.” She paired her look with knee-high white boots and straight blonde hair. The country singer, on the other hand, dressed in an all-black suit.

The couple is set to perform their song “Nobody But You” from Shelton’s 2019 album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, at the 2020 Grammys. The country singer told CBS News in January about his excitement to perform the duet with his girlfriend at the Grammys. “I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys doing our song together,” he told Gayle King at the time on CBS’ The Gayle King Grammy Special.

He continued, “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen. And, you know, look in her eyes and just know we know what each other are thinking.”

OK. And we’re melting. “Nothing But You” isn’t the first song Shelton and Stefani have recorded together. The couple has also dueted on Shelton’s 2016 track “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” from his album If I’m Honest, as well as on Stefani’s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” from her 2017 holiday album of the same title. As for Grammys, both artists multi-award winners, but only one is a Grammy winner. Stefani has three awards and 18 nominations for her work as a solo artist and as a member of No Doubt. Shelton, on the other hand, has eight Grammy nominations and zero wins. He’s nominated at the 2020 Grammys for Best Country Solo Performance for his song “God’s Country.”

As fans know, the two met as judges on NBC’s The Voice in 2014. And though their time as coaches on the reality singing competition have ebbed and flowed, their romance has stayed strong. Just look at their PDA at the Grammys. As for engagement rumors, a source told Us Weekly in January that the two may marry sooner than later after the “Sweet Escape” singer decided that she no longer needs permission from the Catholic Church.

“She very much wants the marriage to be recognized by the church,” the insider said, adding that the “Hollaback Girl” is becoming less strict about needing the pope’s permission to marry again after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale in 2016.